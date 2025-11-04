Aaron’s Women Give to Support Breast Cancer Awareness 

Aaron’s team member and breast cancer survivor Sonya Jefferson showed off her company’s giving spirit on social media.

Last month – Breast Cancer Awareness Month – Aaron’s, LLC partnered with the Nightbirde Foundation to provide $2,500 worth of curated comfort gift boxes to women battling breast cancer.

The $2,500 contribution came from the Aaron’s Foundation via the company’s women’s employee group, WINGS (Women’s Initiative for Networking, Growth & Sharing). WINGS gave the donation directly to the Nightbirde Foundation’s Gifts of Hope initiative, which allows families and friends to nominate women fighting breast cancer to receive boxes filled with items specially selected to encourage and inspire hope.

“For Aaron’s and the Aaron’s Foundation, that personal, no-barrier approach reflects our belief that compassion and care should be freely given,” said Senior Director of Corporate Affairs Michael Wall. “This partnership helps make that connection possible for women across the country.

Originally launched as the Aaron’s Women’s Leadership Network, WINGS was the company’s first employee business resource group and helped pave the way for those that followed. Guided by the tagline “Empower Her, Empower All,” WINGS embodies Aaron’s commitment to diversity, professional development, and community engagement – creating a supportive environment where women can grow, learn, and succeed.

The Nightbirde Foundation funds grants for young women with breast cancer to access the treatments they need, including alternative or integrative treatments not always covered by insurance. The organization also provides compassionate comfort and thoughtful encouragement, an approach that aligns closely with WINGS’ mission to empower and uplift women.

In addition to the donation, WINGS presented breast cancer awareness shirts and gift baskets to Aaron’s team members who are breast cancer survivors, honoring their strength and resilience.

“Thank you, Aaron’s, for going above and beyond for breast cancer survivors,” Aaron’s team member Sonya Jefferson said. “In October, we wear PINK!”

Aaron’s team members in Galax, Virginia, show their support of breast cancer awareness. The team at the Copperas Cove, Texas, Aaron’s store shows off their new breast cancer awareness shirts, wearing their pink with purpose. Aaron’s team members in Galax, Virginia, proudly model the back of their new shirts.

Every October, Aaron’s team members across the country show their support by wearing pink, decorating workspaces, and celebrating survivors. This year’s breast cancer awareness tees even include a QR code linking directly to the National Breast Cancer Foundation’s Early Detection resources – advancing proactive health awareness among Aaron’s customers, team members, and their families.

Additionally, many WINGS members hosted in-store awareness days and other team events celebrating survivors, promoting early detection, contributing to local support organizations, and honoring all affected by breast cancer.

“Supporting the Nightbirde Foundation builds upon Aaron’s longstanding tradition of giving back through both the Aaron’s Foundation and our employee-led groups, like WINGS,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Rachel George. “It reflects our company’s continued commitment to women’s wellbeing and community engagement. This initiative also demonstrates how rent-to-own businesses can empower their own teams to support causes that both inspire them and create meaningful impact.”