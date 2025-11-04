Association of Progressive Rental Organizations (APRO)
Aaron’s Women Give to Support Breast Cancer Awareness 

Aaron’s team member and breast cancer survivor Sonya Jefferson showed off her company’s giving spirit on social media. 

Last month – Breast Cancer Awareness Month – Aaron’s, LLC partnered with the Nightbirde Foundation to provide $2,500 worth of curated comfort gift boxes to women battling breast cancer. 

The $2,500 contribution came from the Aaron’s Foundation via the company’s women’s employee group, WINGS (Women’s Initiative for Networking, Growth & Sharing). WINGS gave the donation directly to the Nightbirde Foundation’s Gifts of Hope initiative, which allows families and friends to nominate women fighting breast cancer to receive boxes filled with items specially selected to encourage and inspire hope. 

“For Aaron’s and the Aaron’s Foundation, that personal, no-barrier approach reflects our belief that compassion and care should be freely given,” said Senior Director of Corporate Affairs Michael Wall. “This partnership helps make that connection possible for women across the country. 

Originally launched as the Aaron’s Women’s Leadership Network, WINGS was the company’s first employee business resource group and helped pave the way for those that followed. Guided by the tagline “Empower Her, Empower All,” WINGS embodies Aaron’s commitment to diversity, professional development, and community engagement – creating a supportive environment where women can grow, learn, and succeed. 

The Nightbirde Foundation funds grants for young women with breast cancer to access the treatments they need, including alternative or integrative treatments not always covered by insurance. The organization also provides compassionate comfort and thoughtful encouragement, an approach that aligns closely with WINGS’ mission to empower and uplift women. 

In addition to the donation, WINGS presented breast cancer awareness shirts and gift baskets to Aaron’s team members who are breast cancer survivors, honoring their strength and resilience.  

“Thank you, Aaron’s, for going above and beyond for breast cancer survivors,” Aaron’s team member Sonya Jefferson said. “In October, we wear PINK!” 

Aaron’s team members in Galax, Virginia, show their support of breast cancer awareness.
The team at the Copperas Cove, Texas, Aaron’s store shows off their new breast cancer awareness shirts, wearing their pink with purpose. 
Aaron’s team members in Galax, Virginia, proudly model the back of their new shirts.

Every October, Aaron’s team members across the country show their support by wearing pink, decorating workspaces, and celebrating survivors. This year’s breast cancer awareness tees even include a QR code linking directly to the National Breast Cancer Foundation’s Early Detection resources – advancing proactive health awareness among Aaron’s customers, team members, and their families. 

Additionally, many WINGS members hosted in-store awareness days and other team events celebrating survivors, promoting early detection, contributing to local support organizations, and honoring all affected by breast cancer. 

“Supporting the Nightbirde Foundation builds upon Aaron’s longstanding tradition of giving back through both the Aaron’s Foundation and our employee-led groups, like WINGS,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Rachel George. “It reflects our company’s continued commitment to women’s wellbeing and community engagement. This initiative also demonstrates how rent-to-own businesses can empower their own teams to support causes that both inspire them and create meaningful impact.” 

Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 