Vox-Pop-Uli Expands Branded Apparel Capabilities with Acquisition of J.W. Outfitters 

J.W. Outfitters founder Jack Willis (L) and Vox-Pop-Uli President Andrew Hajduk (R) mark the transition of J.W. Outfitters to Vox-Pop-Uli ownership at the company’s Atlanta location.

APRO Associate Member Vox-Pop-Uli, Inc., a Georgia-based marketing production company, has announced the acquisition of Atlanta’s J.W. Outfitters, an established provider of uniforms and workwear serving businesses nationwide since 1974.

Founded in 1996, Vox-Pop-Uli offers a range of marketing production services, including print, branded apparel, signage, and promotional products. The addition of J.W. Outfitters expands Vox’s capabilities in the corporate apparel and workwear space and enhances fulfillment capacity for existing customers.

Preserving Legacy

The acquisition marks a new chapter for J.W. Outfitters founder Jack Willis, who began the business more than 50 years ago. Now in his mid-80s and ready to travel the world with his significant other, Willis was eager to ensure the company and its employees would be well cared for after his retirement. According to Vox-Pop-Uli President Andrew Hajduk, the transaction was rooted in maintaining continuity for J.W. Outfitters’ team and customers.

“Jack told me, ‘You have to promise me you’ll keep all my people,’” Hajduk recalled. “I couldn’t promise outcomes, but I promised opportunity – and that’s exactly what we’re delivering.”

Both companies’ staff are continuing operations from their respective facilities in the Atlanta metro area, now known internally as Vox North and Vox South. The two locations are roughly eight miles apart and employ over 60 team members across both sites.

Continuity and Commitment to Service

J.W. Outfitters’ long-standing customers will experience uninterrupted service while gaining access to expanded production resources through Vox-Pop-Uli’s infrastructure. “It’s not about replacing what existed,” Hajduk explained. “It’s about taking what was there and unleashing its potential.”

Hajduk added that merging the two teams is being done “very carefully” to honor both legacies. Vox-Pop-Uli’s culture, developed over nearly three decades, emphasizes leadership through service, purpose, and personal fulfillment – values he says help make work “more than just a job.” The goal, he explained, is to build on J.W. Outfitters’ strong foundation while introducing opportunities for growth and collaboration within Vox’s established, high-performing environment.

As an active member of APRO’s Vendor Advisory Committee, Hajduk noted that the strengthened apparel operations may indirectly benefit rent-to-own (RTO) dealers through broader apparel availability and improved order fulfillment capacity – particularly for corporate and retail uniforms – but emphasized that Vox’s focus remains on reliability and service rather than change for change’s sake.

A Shared Vision Forward

Looking ahead, Hajduk said the acquisition aligns with Vox-Pop-Uli’s long-term growth goals and its vision to be recognized for creative production quality and dependable fulfillment.

“We want to be seen as a trusted partner that helps organizations communicate their brands effectively,” he said. “We are passionate about what we do, and we practice what we preach. Our tagline is Tastefully Obnoxious®, and we have to continue to live by that and make sure we are noticed.”