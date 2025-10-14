Association of Progressive Rental Organizations
NSRA Convention Marks New Era of Belonging

The NSRA Board of Directors proudly convened for the 
organization’s first-ever membership-oriented convention.

The National Shed Rental Association (NSRA) held its first annual convention under the new NSRA name last month in Knoxville, Tennessee, also marking the organization’s official launch of its new membership model. 

Almost 300 attendees – including a record number of first-time participants – spent two days at the Knoxville Convention Center, connecting and sharing under the event’s theme, Belong – People First

“Introducing NSRA’s membership initiative fit perfectly with this year’s theme,” said convention emcee Craig Felker, Chief Brand Officer at JMAG, LLC. “We shared the benefits available to members, including continuing education, networking opportunities, and industry advocacy, and the response was overwhelmingly positive.” 

The event format was intentionally designed to foster natural interactions, conversations, and collaboration, with vendors located within the main stage area and networking breaks strategically situated between keynote speakers and breakout sessions. 

Among several convention presenters was bestselling author and podcast host Dr. John Delony. Delony, who offers mental and emotional health expertise at Ramsey Solutions, reminded attendees that leadership begins with connection. 

NSRA Chairman of the Board Jim Kuhlmann – who is also the Founder and CEO of JMAG, LLC – addressed his members, along with manufacturers and vendors, at the convention.
Author, podcaster, and mental/emotional health expert Dr. John Delony fired up event attendees with his incredible insight and high energy.

“Without a doubt, John Delony’s closing keynote provided a defining moment,” Felker said. “His message of vulnerability and authentic leadership challenged everyone to slow down, lead with empathy, and create environments where people feel valued.” 

Two awards were also presented at the convention – one to former APRO General Counsel and industry icon Ed Winn III, and the other to Leland Ulrich, Owner of AFG Rentals LLC – honoring their longtime leadership and support of the shed rental industry. 

“Among the terrific feedback we’ve received about this year’s convention was a strong call for more rent-to-own content in future events,” said NSRA Secretary Tanner Leibee. “Toward that end, we’re hopeful APRO will play an even bigger role in next year’s convention.” 

Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 