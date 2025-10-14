NSRA Convention Marks New Era of Belonging

The NSRA Board of Directors proudly convened for the

organization’s first-ever membership-oriented convention.

The National Shed Rental Association (NSRA) held its first annual convention under the new NSRA name last month in Knoxville, Tennessee, also marking the organization’s official launch of its new membership model.

Almost 300 attendees – including a record number of first-time participants – spent two days at the Knoxville Convention Center, connecting and sharing under the event’s theme, Belong – People First.

“Introducing NSRA’s membership initiative fit perfectly with this year’s theme,” said convention emcee Craig Felker, Chief Brand Officer at JMAG, LLC. “We shared the benefits available to members, including continuing education, networking opportunities, and industry advocacy, and the response was overwhelmingly positive.”

The event format was intentionally designed to foster natural interactions, conversations, and collaboration, with vendors located within the main stage area and networking breaks strategically situated between keynote speakers and breakout sessions.

Among several convention presenters was bestselling author and podcast host Dr. John Delony. Delony, who offers mental and emotional health expertise at Ramsey Solutions, reminded attendees that leadership begins with connection.

NSRA Chairman of the Board Jim Kuhlmann – who is also the Founder and CEO of JMAG, LLC – addressed his members, along with manufacturers and vendors, at the convention. Author, podcaster, and mental/emotional health expert Dr. John Delony fired up event attendees with his incredible insight and high energy.

“Without a doubt, John Delony’s closing keynote provided a defining moment,” Felker said. “His message of vulnerability and authentic leadership challenged everyone to slow down, lead with empathy, and create environments where people feel valued.”

Two awards were also presented at the convention – one to former APRO General Counsel and industry icon Ed Winn III, and the other to Leland Ulrich, Owner of AFG Rentals LLC – honoring their longtime leadership and support of the shed rental industry.

“Among the terrific feedback we’ve received about this year’s convention was a strong call for more rent-to-own content in future events,” said NSRA Secretary Tanner Leibee. “Toward that end, we’re hopeful APRO will play an even bigger role in next year’s convention.”