New APRO Resource Helps Dealers Optimize Rent-to-Own Tire Programs

Rent-to-own tire programs are becoming one of the most dynamic growth opportunities in the rent-to-own (RTO) industry, combining customer necessity with recurring revenue potential. To help dealers enter this category confidently and operate responsibly, the Association of Progressive Rental Organizations (APRO) has released two new resources: Best Practices for Rent-to-Own Tires and the companion Best Practices RTO Tires Checklist. Together, these tools provide members with a clear roadmap for building safe, compliant, and profitable tire programs.

Setting the Standard for Rent-to-Own Tire Success

Tires are a unique addition to the rent-to-own business model. Unlike many consumer goods, they are both essential and replaceable – a product every driver needs regularly, typically every two to three years. That reliability makes tire rentals a sustainable category for RTO dealers seeking long-term customer relationships and steady revenue streams.

However, with that opportunity comes responsibility. Tire rentals intersect with customer safety, compliance, and operational logistics in ways that demand a thoughtful approach. That’s where APRO’s Best Practices for Rent-to-Own Tires guide comes in. Developed with contributions from Ace Furniture & TV Inc. dba Ace Rent-To-Own Vice President of Operations Frank Rotert; APRO CEO Charles Smitherman, PhD, JD, MSt, CAE; RNR Tire Express President Adam Sutton; APRO Board members; and the Engagement Committee, this comprehensive guide outlines 12 proven best practices that help dealers successfully market, manage, and maintain tire rental programs.

From partnering with certified installers and reputable distributors to training staff and communicating clearly with customers, the guide focuses on the real-world steps that lead to trust, retention, and repeat business. It also highlights common pitfalls that can impact margins or compliance – helping members avoid costly missteps and build programs that last.

Turning Strategy into Action with the Companion Checklist

To make implementation even easier, APRO has introduced the Best Practices RTO Tires Checklist, a practical companion to the full guide. This quick-reference document distills key points into actionable steps, helping dealers launch or refine their tire programs efficiently.

The checklist covers everything from setting up a “tire station” and marketing tactics to building installer partnerships and tracking KPIs. It even includes conversation starters for staff to drive engagement and trust at the customer level.

In short, while the Best Practices for Rent-to-Own Tires guide explains the why, the checklist focuses on the how. Used together, they empower members to strengthen operations, improve compliance, and make tire rentals a consistent, repeatable source of revenue.

Building Value for the RTO Community

APRO’s mission has always been to advance the rent-to-own industry through education, advocacy, and shared best practices. The release of these resources reflects that mission in action – helping members not only succeed individually, but also elevate the standards of the RTO community as a whole.

“Rent-to-own tire programs represent both a business opportunity and a responsibility,” said APRO CEO Charles Smitherman, PhD, JD, MSt, CAE. “By providing these resources, APRO ensures our members are equipped with the knowledge, structure, and confidence to lead with integrity – strengthening both their businesses and the communities they serve.”

Exclusive Access in the Business Resource Hub

Both the Best Practices for Rent-to-Own Tires guide and the companion checklist are available now in the Business Resource Hub, exclusively for APRO members. Members enjoy access to a library of best practice guides, templates, and industry insights designed to strengthen operations, support compliance, and foster excellence across the rent-to-own landscape.