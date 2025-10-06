Association of Progressive Rental Organizations
JOIN APRO
JOIN APRO

New APRO Resource Helps Dealers Optimize Rent-to-Own Tire Programs

Best Practices for Your Rent-to-Own Tire Programs

Rent-to-own tire programs are becoming one of the most dynamic growth opportunities in the rent-to-own (RTO) industry, combining customer necessity with recurring revenue potential. To help dealers enter this category confidently and operate responsibly, the Association of Progressive Rental Organizations (APRO) has released two new resources: Best Practices for Rent-to-Own Tires and the companion Best Practices RTO Tires Checklist. Together, these tools provide members with a clear roadmap for building safe, compliant, and profitable tire programs.

Setting the Standard for Rent-to-Own Tire Success

Tires are a unique addition to the rent-to-own business model. Unlike many consumer goods, they are both essential and replaceable – a product every driver needs regularly, typically every two to three years. That reliability makes tire rentals a sustainable category for RTO dealers seeking long-term customer relationships and steady revenue streams.

However, with that opportunity comes responsibility. Tire rentals intersect with customer safety, compliance, and operational logistics in ways that demand a thoughtful approach. That’s where APRO’s Best Practices for Rent-to-Own Tires guide comes in. Developed with contributions from Ace Furniture & TV Inc. dba Ace Rent-To-Own Vice President of Operations Frank Rotert; APRO CEO Charles Smitherman, PhD, JD, MSt, CAE; RNR Tire Express President Adam Sutton; APRO Board members; and the Engagement Committee, this comprehensive guide outlines 12 proven best practices that help dealers successfully market, manage, and maintain tire rental programs.

From partnering with certified installers and reputable distributors to training staff and communicating clearly with customers, the guide focuses on the real-world steps that lead to trust, retention, and repeat business. It also highlights common pitfalls that can impact margins or compliance – helping members avoid costly missteps and build programs that last.

Turning Strategy into Action with the Companion Checklist

To make implementation even easier, APRO has introduced the Best Practices RTO Tires Checklist, a practical companion to the full guide. This quick-reference document distills key points into actionable steps, helping dealers launch or refine their tire programs efficiently.

The checklist covers everything from setting up a “tire station” and marketing tactics to building installer partnerships and tracking KPIs. It even includes conversation starters for staff to drive engagement and trust at the customer level.

In short, while the Best Practices for Rent-to-Own Tires guide explains the why, the checklist focuses on the how. Used together, they empower members to strengthen operations, improve compliance, and make tire rentals a consistent, repeatable source of revenue.

Building Value for the RTO Community

APRO’s mission has always been to advance the rent-to-own industry through education, advocacy, and shared best practices. The release of these resources reflects that mission in action – helping members not only succeed individually, but also elevate the standards of the RTO community as a whole.

“Rent-to-own tire programs represent both a business opportunity and a responsibility,” said APRO CEO Charles Smitherman, PhD, JD, MSt, CAE. “By providing these resources, APRO ensures our members are equipped with the knowledge, structure, and confidence to lead with integrity – strengthening both their businesses and the communities they serve.”

Exclusive Access in the Business Resource Hub

Both the Best Practices for Rent-to-Own Tires guide and the companion checklist are available now in the Business Resource Hub, exclusively for APRO members. Members enjoy access to a library of best practice guides, templates, and industry insights designed to strengthen operations, support compliance, and foster excellence across the rent-to-own landscape.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar


Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 