Meet Your Board: Todd Wilkins 

As President and CEO of Fairway Leasing, LLC – an Aaron’s franchisee operating 23 stores across Kentucky, Georgia, and Alabama – Todd Wilkins has spent the past two decades growing his business and championing the rent-to-own (RTO) industry. A lifelong entrepreneur with a background in accounting and finance, Wilkins brings a strategic, people-first mindset to everything he does – both as a business owner and as a member of APRO’s Board of Directors.

Before joining the RTO industry, Wilkins earned a master’s degree in accounting from the University of Florida and became a CPA. He spent five years in public accounting and another five in corporate finance before an entrepreneurial opportunity presented itself.

“I lived in Atlanta from 1995 to 2007, and in 2003 Aaron’s was actively expanding its franchise program,” Wilkins recalls. “Two good friends from college worked there and introduced me to the opportunity. After about six months of due diligence, I took a leap of faith and dove headfirst into the industry in July 2004 – opening my first store in 2005.”

For Wilkins, the most rewarding part of RTO is seeing the tangible impact his company has on people’s lives. “We help customers furnish their homes and make everyday living more comfortable, while also creating meaningful careers for our associates,” he says. “I love empowering teams to grow, and collaborating with vendors, partners, and fellow franchise owners to build something successful together.”

That focus on people has paid off. Over the last 20 years, Fairway Leasing has won Franchise Store of the Year four times – a distinction Wilkins credits to teamwork and perseverance. “RTO has its share of challenges, so when our teams work hard and get recognized for outstanding performance, nothing makes me prouder,” he adds.

Todd says one of the biggest lessons he’s learned is that “nothing goes as planned – and that’s okay.” His philosophy: focus on people first. “When you invest in relationships and empower others, you can navigate any unexpected challenge and still come out ahead.”

He also draws leadership inspiration from the game of golf – a favorite pastime. “Good leadership is a lot like golf,” Wilkins explains. “It’s humbling, frustrating, and deeply rewarding when you get it right.”

Wilkins joined APRO’s Board of Directors to give back to an industry that has shaped his life and career. “APRO continues to lead the charge in protecting and advancing the RTO industry, bringing together dealers, vendors, and partners with a shared vision for success,” he says. “Serving on the board is an opportunity to help strengthen the foundation for the next generation of owners and leaders.”

Looking ahead, Wilkins hopes to help guide APRO’s strategic plan and address key industry challenges, including an aging customer base and the rise of new competitors and business models. “I want to bring a forward-thinking, collaborative perspective that helps APRO and its members continue to evolve, thrive, and lead,” he says.

When he’s not focused on business, Wilkins can be found on the golf course – or by his Big Green Egg smoker. “I’ve never turned down a challenge, especially if it involves competition, good company, or great food,” he laughs.

For professional inspiration, Todd often turns to Patrick Lencioni’s podcast, At the Table, which explores leadership, teamwork, and organizational health. Patrick’s insights remind Wilkins that great teams and strong culture are at the heart of every successful business.