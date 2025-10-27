Association of Progressive Rental Organizations (APRO)
Meet Your Board: Todd Wilkins 

As President and CEO of Fairway Leasing, LLC – an Aaron’s franchisee operating 23 stores across Kentucky, Georgia, and Alabama – Todd Wilkins has spent the past two decades growing his business and championing the rent-to-own (RTO) industry. A lifelong entrepreneur with a background in accounting and finance, Wilkins brings a strategic, people-first mindset to everything he does – both as a business owner and as a member of APRO’s Board of Directors. 

Before joining the RTO industry, Wilkins earned a master’s degree in accounting from the University of Florida and became a CPA. He spent five years in public accounting and another five in corporate finance before an entrepreneurial opportunity presented itself. 

“I lived in Atlanta from 1995 to 2007, and in 2003 Aaron’s was actively expanding its franchise program,” Wilkins recalls. “Two good friends from college worked there and introduced me to the opportunity. After about six months of due diligence, I took a leap of faith and dove headfirst into the industry in July 2004 – opening my first store in 2005.” 

For Wilkins, the most rewarding part of RTO is seeing the tangible impact his company has on people’s lives. “We help customers furnish their homes and make everyday living more comfortable, while also creating meaningful careers for our associates,” he says. “I love empowering teams to grow, and collaborating with vendors, partners, and fellow franchise owners to build something successful together.” 

That focus on people has paid off. Over the last 20 years, Fairway Leasing has won Franchise Store of the Year four times – a distinction Wilkins credits to teamwork and perseverance. “RTO has its share of challenges, so when our teams work hard and get recognized for outstanding performance, nothing makes me prouder,” he adds. 

Todd says one of the biggest lessons he’s learned is that “nothing goes as planned – and that’s okay.” His philosophy: focus on people first. “When you invest in relationships and empower others, you can navigate any unexpected challenge and still come out ahead.” 

He also draws leadership inspiration from the game of golf – a favorite pastime. “Good leadership is a lot like golf,” Wilkins explains. “It’s humbling, frustrating, and deeply rewarding when you get it right.” 

Wilkins joined APRO’s Board of Directors to give back to an industry that has shaped his life and career. “APRO continues to lead the charge in protecting and advancing the RTO industry, bringing together dealers, vendors, and partners with a shared vision for success,” he says. “Serving on the board is an opportunity to help strengthen the foundation for the next generation of owners and leaders.” 

Looking ahead, Wilkins hopes to help guide APRO’s strategic plan and address key industry challenges, including an aging customer base and the rise of new competitors and business models. “I want to bring a forward-thinking, collaborative perspective that helps APRO and its members continue to evolve, thrive, and lead,” he says. 

When he’s not focused on business, Wilkins can be found on the golf course – or by his Big Green Egg smoker. “I’ve never turned down a challenge, especially if it involves competition, good company, or great food,” he laughs. 

For professional inspiration, Todd often turns to Patrick Lencioni’s podcast, At the Table, which explores leadership, teamwork, and organizational health. Patrick’s insights remind Wilkins that great teams and strong culture are at the heart of every successful business. 

Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 