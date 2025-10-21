Meet Your Board: Michael Wall 

Michael Wall, Senior Director of Corporate Affairs for Aaron’s, LLC, has joined the APRO Board of Directors, and even though he’s been in the rent-to-own (RTO) industry only two years, he already loves both his fellow professionals and RTO’s mission of providing easy access to high-quality, affordable home essentials.

“I’m a lawyer by training,” Wall explains. “But I have spent nearly 20 years in the field of government and regulatory affairs, most of that time for Comcast & NBCUniversal’s Central Division Office. Now I want to help APRO champion RTO and position it as a vital component of the retail landscape.”

At Aaron’s, Wall oversees government relations, corporate communications, corporate meetings and events, and the Aaron’s Foundation’s community investments from the corporate headquarters, but his main focus is federal and state advocacy – a key reason he decided to join the APRO Board.

“I believe every one of us is a customer service rep and ambassador for our companies and our industry,” attests Wall. “I’m passionate about helping APRO develop and implement proactive strategies to educate stakeholders, promote fair and balanced regulations, and advocate for policies supporting innovation and consumer choice.”

Wall has been actively involved in APRO’s legislative efforts. At APRO’s Legislative Conference, he seems to know everyone he encounters – a reflection of his many years working alongside state and federal leaders across the country – and is well-regarded among his advocacy peers as a persuasive expert whose innate integrity and strong work ethic have enabled him to build many trusting relationships with public officials.

“It’s so important to be involved and plugged into APRO,” Wall affirms. “Aaron’s has always been here and will always be here, because we know speaking with a collective voice is much more powerful than doing it on our own.”

Wall says his proudest professional moments are watching former interns and summer law clerks flourish, and hearing they have credited his mentorship and support for their growth and success.

“It’s even better when they connect with me again as they’re facing an issue or seeking advice,” adds Wall. “I always learn just as much, if not more, from them than they do from me.”

When he’s not advancing the rent-to-own industry and its interests, Wall enjoys spending time with his wife, Jessica. The two love unwinding together – whether that’s chilling on a beach at sunset or sipping coffee on a cabin porch high in the mountains during a rainstorm. Wall also cherishes time with their three kids, who keep them running with athletic activities. He and his kids enjoy fishing, playing tennis, and golfing. He is particularly proud to claim a bona fide hole-in-one – achieved at the age of 18, on the second hole of the Mason Rudolph Golf Course in Clarksville, Tennessee.

He’s also a fan of the podcast Legacy Makers: A Conversation for Dads, which he appreciates for its authentic discussions and practical insights on balancing work and family, modeling strong values, and being an engaged partner and parent.

Wall is pleased and eager to serve as an APRO Board member, succeeding his accomplished Aaron’s colleague Rachel George on the panel.

“I’m committed to strengthening the RTO industry, and ensuring its continued growth and success,” he concludes. “And I’m excited about furthering the association’s mission to unite and empower our industry.”