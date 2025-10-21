Association of Progressive Rental Organizations
Meet Your Board: Michael Wall 

Michael Wall, Senior Director of Corporate Affairs for Aaron’s, LLC, has joined the APRO Board of Directors, and even though he’s been in the rent-to-own (RTO) industry only two years, he already loves both his fellow professionals and RTO’s mission of providing easy access to high-quality, affordable home essentials. 

“I’m a lawyer by training,” Wall explains. “But I have spent nearly 20 years in the field of government and regulatory affairs, most of that time for Comcast & NBCUniversal’s Central Division Office. Now I want to help APRO champion RTO and position it as a vital component of the retail landscape.” 

At Aaron’s, Wall oversees government relations, corporate communications, corporate meetings and events, and the Aaron’s Foundation’s community investments from the corporate headquarters, but his main focus is federal and state advocacy – a key reason he decided to join the APRO Board. 

“I believe every one of us is a customer service rep and ambassador for our companies and our industry,” attests Wall. “I’m passionate about helping APRO develop and implement proactive strategies to educate stakeholders, promote fair and balanced regulations, and advocate for policies supporting innovation and consumer choice.” 

Wall has been actively involved in APRO’s legislative efforts. At APRO’s Legislative Conference, he seems to know everyone he encounters – a reflection of his many years working alongside state and federal leaders across the country – and is well-regarded among his advocacy peers as a persuasive expert whose innate integrity and strong work ethic have enabled him to build many trusting relationships with public officials.

“It’s so important to be involved and plugged into APRO,” Wall affirms. “Aaron’s has always been here and will always be here, because we know speaking with a collective voice is much more powerful than doing it on our own.” 

Wall says his proudest professional moments are watching former interns and summer law clerks flourish, and hearing they have credited his mentorship and support for their growth and success. 

“It’s even better when they connect with me again as they’re facing an issue or seeking advice,” adds Wall. “I always learn just as much, if not more, from them than they do from me.” 

When he’s not advancing the rent-to-own industry and its interests, Wall enjoys spending time with his wife, Jessica. The two love unwinding together – whether that’s chilling on a beach at sunset or sipping coffee on a cabin porch high in the mountains during a rainstorm. Wall also cherishes time with their three kids, who keep them running with athletic activities. He and his kids enjoy fishing, playing tennis, and golfing. He is particularly proud to claim a bona fide hole-in-one – achieved at the age of 18, on the second hole of the Mason Rudolph Golf Course in Clarksville, Tennessee.

He’s also a fan of the podcast Legacy Makers: A Conversation for Dads, which he appreciates for its authentic discussions and practical insights on balancing work and family, modeling strong values, and being an engaged partner and parent.

Wall is pleased and eager to serve as an APRO Board member, succeeding his accomplished Aaron’s colleague Rachel George on the panel. 

“I’m committed to strengthening the RTO industry, and ensuring its continued growth and success,” he concludes. “And I’m excited about furthering the association’s mission to unite and empower our industry.” 

Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 