Meet Your Board: John Cleek, Jr.  

John Cleek, Jr., President and Owner of Cleek’s Home Furnishings/Rentals & Sales, was recently elected to the APRO Board of Directors, continuing a family legacy of leadership and service within the rent-to-own (RTO) industry.

“I’ve been in this business my whole life,” says Cleek. “I started working for my dad back in 1988 when I was in high school, doing deliveries during the summer. In 1994, once I graduated from college, I became a store manager, and I’ve been here ever since.”

Cleek has now spent nearly 37 years in the RTO industry, building Cleek’s into a well-respected, community-focused company. For him, RTO is far more than a business; it’s all about people.

“I really love the fact that we’re able to improve the quality of life for our customers by providing the home furnishings they need at an affordable price, with the option to own the product,” he explains. “And the dealers and vendors in this industry are some of my best friends – I’ve built a lot of great relationships over the years. The best part was working alongside my dad for 35 years, up until his passing.”

Throughout his career, Cleek has been deeply involved in industry leadership. He has served as President of the Missouri Rental Dealers Association (MRDA) for more than 14 years, helping to drive state initiatives, host trade shows, and coordinate community service projects. His decision to join the APRO Board came naturally.

“I just felt it was time to serve at a higher level,” Cleek says. “My dad served on the APRO Board for 14 years, including two years as President, so I guess you could say I’m following in his footsteps.”

Cleek has received numerous awards highlighting his many accomplishments, his work in community service, and his contributions to the RTO industry; however, one of the proudest moments in his professional career was receiving the 2024 RTO Tiger Award, named in his father’s honor. In a “very special” moment, the award was presented by his mother, Ann Cleek.

Looking ahead, Cleek plans to focus his efforts on strengthening state associations and encouraging dealer and vendor participation with APRO.

“I’m a strong advocate for every dealer and vendor to be a member of APRO,” he emphasizes. “If you’re not now, you’ll be on my list, and I’ll do my best to convince you to join the party!”

Outside of work, Cleek’s life is filled with family and fun. He and his wife, Heather Cleek, enjoy spending time with their five grandchildren and cheering on their beloved Missouri Tigers, regularly attending football and basketball games. An avid outdoorsman, he also enjoys fishing, playing golf, barbecuing, and spending time with friends.

A lifelong learner, Cleek stays inspired by motivational resources and leadership programs. Recently, he has enjoyed 10-Minute Truths by Aaron Davis, the keynote speaker for RTO World 2025. He also values the LEAP sessions – a leadership development program hosted by APRO and TRIB Group – led by Countryside Rentals Inc. dba Rent-2-Own Owner Mike Tissot and Blue Ocean Brands LLC dba Majik Rent-to-Own’s Dan Fisher. In addition, Cleek is a regular listener of The RTO Show Podcast with Pete Shau and was even featured as a guest on the show.

With his trademark humor, humility, and heart for people, John Cleek, Jr. continues to build on his family’s legacy while helping to shape the future of the RTO industry.