Meet Your Board: John Cleek, Jr.  

John Cleek, Jr., President and Owner of Cleek’s Home Furnishings/Rentals & Sales, and member of the APRO Board of Directors

John Cleek, Jr., President and Owner of Cleek’s Home Furnishings/Rentals & Sales, was recently elected to the APRO Board of Directors, continuing a family legacy of leadership and service within the rent-to-own (RTO) industry. 

“I’ve been in this business my whole life,” says Cleek. “I started working for my dad back in 1988 when I was in high school, doing deliveries during the summer. In 1994, once I graduated from college, I became a store manager, and I’ve been here ever since.” 

Cleek has now spent nearly 37 years in the RTO industry, building Cleek’s into a well-respected, community-focused company. For him, RTO is far more than a business; it’s all about people. 

 “I really love the fact that we’re able to improve the quality of life for our customers by providing the home furnishings they need at an affordable price, with the option to own the product,” he explains. “And the dealers and vendors in this industry are some of my best friends – I’ve built a lot of great relationships over the years. The best part was working alongside my dad for 35 years, up until his passing.” 

Throughout his career, Cleek has been deeply involved in industry leadership. He has served as President of the Missouri Rental Dealers Association (MRDA) for more than 14 years, helping to drive state initiatives, host trade shows, and coordinate community service projects. His decision to join the APRO Board came naturally.  

“I just felt it was time to serve at a higher level,” Cleek says. “My dad served on the APRO Board for 14 years, including two years as President, so I guess you could say I’m following in his footsteps.” 

Cleek has received numerous awards highlighting his many accomplishments, his work in community service, and his contributions to the RTO industry; however, one of the proudest moments in his professional career was receiving the 2024 RTO Tiger Award, named in his father’s honor. In a “very special” moment, the award was presented by his mother, Ann Cleek.

Looking ahead, Cleek plans to focus his efforts on strengthening state associations and encouraging dealer and vendor participation with APRO.  

“I’m a strong advocate for every dealer and vendor to be a member of APRO,” he emphasizes. “If you’re not now, you’ll be on my list, and I’ll do my best to convince you to join the party!” 

Outside of work, Cleek’s life is filled with family and fun. He and his wife, Heather Cleek, enjoy spending time with their five grandchildren and cheering on their beloved Missouri Tigers, regularly attending football and basketball games. An avid outdoorsman, he also enjoys fishing, playing golf, barbecuing, and spending time with friends. 

A lifelong learner, Cleek stays inspired by motivational resources and leadership programs. Recently, he has enjoyed 10-Minute Truths by Aaron Davis, the keynote speaker for RTO World 2025. He also values the LEAP sessions – a leadership development program hosted by APRO and TRIB Group – led by Countryside Rentals Inc. dba Rent-2-Own Owner Mike Tissot and Blue Ocean Brands LLC dba Majik Rent-to-Own’s Dan Fisher. In addition, Cleek is a regular listener of The RTO Show Podcast with Pete Shau and was even featured as a guest on the show. 

With his trademark humor, humility, and heart for people, John Cleek, Jr. continues to build on his family’s legacy while helping to shape the future of the RTO industry. 

Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 