Meet Your Board: James MacAlpine 

James MacAlpine, Senior Vice President of Business Development with APRO associate member Benefit Marketing Solutions (BMS), serves as a member of the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee (VAC) and has joined the APRO Board of Directors as a Vendor Liaison, alongside colleague Bill French of O’Rourke Sales Company

“I played a key role in establishing an industry buying group,” MacAlpine says. “Serving as a member of the APRO Board and VAC offers an opportunity to further improve our industry and the success of my fellow vendors. I want to leverage my relationships to grow APRO membership, and explore the beneficial uses of artificial intelligence in our business.” 

This year, MacAlpine has been in the rent-to-own industry for 40 years, having begun with Rent-A-Center in 1985. Around 1998, MacAlpine left RAC to become a partner and Chief Operating Officer for Kentco Inc. dba Rent 2 Own; the company grew from three to 27 stores before selling to Aaron’s, LLC in 2005. 

“When we sold, Nationwide Marketing Group made me an offer to create its rent-to-own buying group, which I accepted and launched RentDirect,” says MacAlpine. I helped grow RentDirect from about 25 to 200 or so members, but after a dozen years, my wife Judy and I decided to return to our home state of Texas to be closer to our kids and their families.” 

Benefit Marketing Solutions immediately contacted MacAlpine with a job offer, and he has been working with the company for the past several years in Dallas, Texas. 

“Over the years, my proudest professional accomplishment has been successfully growing small businesses into larger enterprises,” MacAlpine says. “I did it at Kentco, RentDirect, and now I’m helping expand new business channels at BMS.” 

Personally, MacAlpine has been married for 41 years to his high-school sweetheart; when James and Judy began dating as teens in Texas, they realized they had actually played together as toddlers in California! The couple has two grown children, James and Jasmin, and five beautiful grandchildren who all live in the Lone Star State. 

Along with spending time with family, MacAlpine has a lifelong passion for golf, enjoys gardening, hiking, and camping, and is an avid reader. He recommends Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order by Ray Dalio, “a fascinating exploration of the history behind the rise and fall of nations.” Additionally, MacAlpine was recently inspired by a podcast episode featuring Shaka Senghor. 

“Shaka spent much of his life in prison,” says MacAlpine. “But through learning to control his emotions and channel his energies, he became a successful author and public speaker; his story is a powerful example of personal transformation.” 

Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 