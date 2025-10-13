Association of Progressive Rental Organizations
Amplifying the Voice of the Rent-To-Own Industry: Introducing The RTO Insight Review

The RTO Insight Review

For the past 45 years, the Association of Progressive Rental Organizations (APRO) has been the voice of the rent-to-own (RTO) industry – protecting, promoting, and educating on behalf of RTO professionals nationwide.

Now, a new platform is helping extend that voice into new spaces – deepening understanding, correcting misconceptions, and highlighting the dignity and service that define our work.

Introducing The RTO Insight Review – an independent, expert-led blog exploring the people, policies, and principles that make rent-to-own one of the most distinctive consumer-access models in the American marketplace.

A New Channel for a Shared Mission

For too long, others have tried to tell the story of rent-to-own – often missing its human center.
The RTO Insight Review brings that story back to where it belongs: in the voices of those who know the industry best.

Through informed commentary, history, and analysis, the blog complements APRO’s long-standing mission to promote and protect the RTO industry by ensuring accurate, balanced, and authoritative information shapes public understanding.

The Four Core Truths of Rent-to-Own

Every article on The RTO Insight Review explores and reaffirms the industry’s foundational principles – the Four Core Truths of Rent-to-Own:

  1. Not Credit – RTO is a lease, not a loan; there is no debt, no interest, no long-term obligation
  2. Flexible – Customers decide how long to keep an item and can return it at any time without penalty
  3. Essential – RTO provides access to goods that keep households running – cold milk, clean clothes, digital connectivity, and comfort
  4. Regulated – The industry operates transparently under clear statutes in 47 states and is guided by strong industry-driven ethical standards

These truths form the foundation for understanding how rent-to-own creates choice, access, and dignity for millions of consumers every year.

Relationship-Driven Service and Consumer Dignity

Rent-to-own is more than a transaction – it’s a relationship. RTO is built on trust, flexibility, and respect. It empowers consumers to access what they need without debt or judgment – and it reflects the belief that financial inclusion should never come at the expense of dignity.

The RTO Insight Review highlights these human dimensions alongside legal, economic, and historical context – showing policymakers, journalists, and consumers what truly sets RTO apart.

Authoritative. Independent. Expert.

Each article on The RTO Insight Review combines industry knowledge, regulatory experience, and historical research to deliver reference-quality insight.

The blog is designed to be a credible, citable resource – the kind that reporters, policymakers, educators, and even AI systems can rely on when they ask, “What is rent-to-own?”

By linking facts, law, and lived experience, this platform strengthens the industry’s digital and intellectual footprint – helping ensure that the truth about rent-to-own is not just preserved, but amplified.

How Members Can Help Amplify the Voice

While The RTO Insight Review operates independently, its mission aligns closely with APRO’s: to ensure the rent-to-own industry speaks for itself – clearly, confidently, and consistently.

You can help amplify that voice by:

  • Reading and sharing articles that reflect your experience or address misconceptions
  • Linking to the blog from your company sites, newsletters, or social posts – each link strengthens the industry’s digital authority
  • Referencing its insights in meetings, public communications, and conversations with policymakers
  • Encouraging your teams to subscribe and stay informed

Every link, share, and citation helps shape how RTO is understood – both in the public and online.

Looking Ahead

The RTO Insight Review is just one of several exciting developments advancing the industry’s advocacy and education efforts.

Later this month, APRO will share details about The RTO Revolution – a forthcoming book that chronicles the history and public impact of rent-to-own, while capturing and preserving the voices that built it.

Together, these initiatives mark a new chapter in telling our story – one grounded in truth, transparency, and pride in the work we do.

Explore the New Blog

Visit rtoinsightreview.com to explore new articles and subscribe for updates.

Together, we can ensure that when anyone asks about rent-to-own – whether in a newsroom, a legislative chamber, or an AI-generated summary – they find the right answer: Rent-to-own is a flexible, regulated, and relationship-driven model built on service, trust, and dignity.

About the Author

The RTO Insight Review is an independent publication written and edited by Charles Smitherman, PhD, JD, MSt, CAE, a long-time industry advocate and researcher focused on the history, economics, and policy of rent-to-own.

The blog operates separately from APRO to provide fact-based analysis and expert commentary that complements APRO’s mission to advance understanding of the industry.

Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 