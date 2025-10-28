Association of Progressive Rental Organizations (APRO)
INRDA Returns to Omaha for Insightful 2025 Annual Meeting and Industry Updates 

James MacAlpine of Benefit Marketing Solutions discusses club program and claims updates. 

The Iowa–Nebraska Rental Dealers Association (INRDA) hosted its ninth Annual Meeting on October 16, 2025, marking a strong return to Omaha, Nebraska just weeks after the city welcomed rent-to-own (RTO) professionals from across the country for RTO World 2025. The event once again underscored the strength of the RTO industry in the Midwest – highlighting innovation, advocacy, and collaboration among dealers, vendors, and association leaders. 

A Focus on AI, Advocacy, and the Future of RTO 

Mike Kays, Vice President of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, opened the program with a forward-looking session on artificial intelligence and furniture retail trends. Kays explored how AI tools are shaping product design, supply chain operations, and customer engagement at Ashley, offering dealers a glimpse into the evolving retail landscape. 

Association of Progressive Rental Organizations (APRO) CEO Charles Smitherman, PhD, JD, MSt, CAE presented APRO’s national AI advocacy initiative – a first-of-its-kind effort to ensure the RTO industry’s story is accurately represented in AI-driven search engines and generative platforms. He explained that as consumers increasingly rely on AI-generated answers instead of traditional Google searches, APRO is working to make sure the information these systems deliver reflects the industry’s true mission of access, flexibility, and community service. 

State Legislative Updates from Iowa and Nebraska 

Policy and regulation remain central to INRDA’s mission. Iowa lobbyist Doug Struyk and Nebraska lobbyist Matt Schaefer provided legislative briefings on developments in Des Moines and Lincoln, including emerging consumer protection proposals and business regulations that could impact RTO operators. Both emphasized the critical role of grassroots engagement and member participation in state-level advocacy. 

APRO CEO Charles Smitherman outlines the organization’s new AI advocacy initiative. 
INRDA members and partners gather in Omaha for the 2025 Annual Meeting. 
James Selby of C&L Supply shares customer-support updates to strengthen dealer partnerships. 

Collaboration, Customer Care, and Vendor Insights 

Dennis Shields, Executive Director of TRIB Group, inspired attendees with an analogy comparing teamwork in the RTO industry to geese flying in formation, underscoring how shared direction and mutual support enable long-term success. James MacAlpine of Benefit Marketing Solutions (BMS) followed with updates on club programs and claims processes, while James Selby, Sales Manager at C&L Supply, shared enhancements in customer support systems designed to strengthen dealer partnerships. 

Honoring Service and Welcoming New Leadership 

The meeting concluded with INRDA’s annual business session, where longtime board member and former APRO President Lyn Leach of Ace Furniture & TV Inc. dba Ace Rent-To-Own announced his upcoming retirement, and his corresponding departure from the board. Leach received a standing ovation for his decades of service, leadership, and unwavering advocacy on behalf of both INRDA and the national RTO industry. 

Board elections followed: 

  • President – Mike Voorhees, Ace Rent-To-Own (formerly Vice President) 
  • Vice President – Davey Richardson, Arona Home Essentials 
  • Secretary/Treasurer – Josh Luksetich, First State Financial Corporation 
  • New Board Member – Craig Shafer, S&P Rentals dba Premier Rental Purchase 

In a notable vote, the Board approved sponsoring both an APRO Legislative Fellowship and an APRO Scholarship in 2026, reinforcing INRDA’s dedication to education, leadership development, and industry advocacy. 

“The collaboration and insight at this year’s meeting show why the rent-to-own industry continues to thrive,” said Smitherman. “I am proud to see Iowa and Nebraska dealers continuing to push the industry forward.” 

