Impact RTO Optimizes Together at Debut Conference 

Impact RTO President Paul Metivier speaks at the Optimize Together Awards Dinner, recognizing top-performing teams and partners.

APRO member Impact RTO Holdings dba Rent-A-Center recently held its first-ever all-company meeting, in mid-September in Tampa, Florida. Themed Optimize Together, the two-day event included an awards dinner, a “fireside chat” by Impact RTO leadership, and a dinner cruise to celebrate the company’s 10th anniversary.

About 125 attendees – including Impact RTO’s home office team, all regional and store managers, and some valued vendors – gathered to celebrate achievements, solidify partnerships, and plan for continuing growth.

“Impact RTO Holdings was founded in 2015 with the goal of saying Yes,” said Owner Shirin Kanji during his welcome. “Yes to our customers, who were told no everywhere else. Yes to our team members, providing them with rewarding and fulfilling career opportunities. And yes to an industry that has been there for its people, time and again, when it matters most.”

A decade later, Impact RTO is Rent-A-Center’s largest franchise, with 77 stores throughout eight states, employing more than 300 team members who serve over 30k customers every month.

The conference kicked off at the Theatre at Armature Works in Tampa, Florida, with a Welcome Dinner and Awards Ceremony, recognizing the company’s top-performing stores, regions, and vendor partners.

Store Awards Highlights Top Profit Store: Yazoo City, Mississippi

Top Revenue Store: Oak Ridge, Tennessee

Top SMRR Gain: Chipley, Florida

Top FYYT Back Club: Chipley, Florida Regional Awards Top Organic Growth – Region 1 West

Top Profit Region – Region 4

FYYT Back Region – Region 5 North

Explosive Growth – Region 1 Northwest

Balanced Business – Region 1 Central Vendor Awards Trailblazer Award – Rent-A-Center, Inc.

Generosity in Action – Ashley Furniture Industries

Fun and Fortune – Benefit Marketing Solutions

Breakout Vendor (Product) – Slumba, LLC

Breakout Vendor (Service) – Vox-Pop-Uli, Inc.

Versatile Vendor – Leopard Mobility, Inc.

Most Innovative – Tempur Sealy

Black Friday Savior – L2 Corporation

Difference Maker – King of Promotions

(L to R) Ashton Atkinson, Sachin Rama, Shirin Kanji, and Paul Metivier pictured at the Welcome Dinner and Awards Ceremony. Paul Metivier (C) extends a warm welcome to APRO’s Amberlee Maya and Charles Smitherman during the Welcome Dinner. Anthony Blasquez kicks off day two with an inspiring keynote address.

The following morning began with breakfast and a keynote address from Rent-A-Center Executive Vice President Anthony Blasquez.

Next, Kanji and his leadership team – President Paul Metivier, Director of Finances Sachin Rama, and Director of Human Resources Ashton Atkinson – offered a “Fireside Chat,” covering the company’s history, significance, and memorable moments over the past ten years, including:

Shirin Kanji (far L) leads a fireside chat with (L to R) Paul Metivier, Sachin Rama, and Ashton Atkinson, reflecting on Impact RTO’s first decade.

Origin Story: Kanji, searching for stability beyond his family’s established real estate, hotel, and restaurant endeavors, saw a magazine article about the rent-to-own business and wanted to know more. In 2015, he connected with Rent-A-Center and struck a 40-store franchise deal.

First Hire: RAC District Manager Metivier became Impact RTO’s first employee, moving from managing 11 stores to Vice President of Operations and shaping the DNA of the company from day one.

Recognition & Growth: In 2016, Impact RTO was named RAC’s Franchisee of the Year. Then, with further acquisitions in 2017 and 2018, Atkinson and Rama joined the leadership team.

Weathered Challenges: From growing pains in 2019, through the pandemic, and on to economic downturns in 2022, Impact RTO discovered how a focus on fundamentals, strong vendor partnerships, and quick pivots helped keep the company moving forward.

“Impact RTO’s story is one of resilience, teamwork, and adaptability,” concluded Kanji. “Our journey has shown how hard work, strong relationships, and a willingness to learn through wins and losses has shaped our first decade of success.”

“This company has felt like family every step of the way,” added Regional Manager Allye Traficante. “Celebrating 10 years together on such an incredible trip has been a reminder of just how much our leadership values people, relationships, and culture. Impact RTO is more than business – it truly feels like home.”

As the conference continued, vendors from Ashley Furniture Industries, Benefit Marketing Solutions, Brown & Brown, Inc., and Vox-Pop-Uli offered presentations, then meeting participants broke up into company divisions for small group discussions.

Rama and Regional Manager Jason Winters wrapped up the day session by presenting Impact RTO’s fourth-quarter program. The event ended that evening with a special anniversary celebration Dinner Cruise aboard the Yacht StarShip – complete with drinks, dancing, and some late-night karaoke.

Attendees gather for a group photo in front of the Yacht StarShip, wrapping up an unforgettable evening of fun and connection on the dinner cruise.

“I always knew we had a good culture, but I didn’t realize just how strong it really was until this meeting,” said Regional Director Jonathan Hobbs. “We have a great time whenever we bring our multi-unit leaders together, but putting all 77 store managers into the same room truly shows what culture looks like.”

“This celebration was in a class by itself,” agreed Regional Manager Pat Thomas. “Getting all the managers and support at every level together was phenomenal – the event was filled with information, reflections, laughter, and even tears with so many emotional moments. I’m Impact RTO for life!”

As Metivier noted, the word “family” continually came up during the company’s first annual company conference – with great reasons.

“Since our birth, we’ve always been a little different,” said Metivier. “We’ve had fun in the lab of ideas, enjoying the ones that worked and laughing at ourselves for the ones that didn’t. Every coworker has had a stake and input into who we are today, and we’re not done yet. I see many young leaders emerging who will take us well into the future, and I’m thrilled about our future and path ahead.”