I Chose To Anyways: Executing Through the Obstacle

There’s a quiet kind of power in choosing to show up when the conditions aren’t ideal. Not because we have to – but because we chose to anyways. It’s a mindset forged in discomfort, uncertainty, challenge, and perseverance. It’s the power of showing up not just when things are easy, but when and because they are hard.

One of my favorite quotes from the entire Game of Thrones series that sums this idea up came from Arya Stark’s character development: “What do we say to the God of Death?” her sword master asks. She replies, steady and focused: “Not today.” No grand fanfare. Just resolute action.

This mantra – I chose to anyways – has been sitting with me recently as I prepare for a 10-mile open water swim race called Swim the Suck. I first swam this race back in 2019. About ten days before the event, I got something in my eye while outside, ended up in the ER with a serious infection, and couldn’t wear a contact lens in that eye for several weeks. Inexplicably, my doctor cleared me to swim on the condition that I didn’t get river water in my eye and that I had to do without a contact, half-blind – completely unable to see out of one side. Despite the obstacle, I chose to swim anyways.

It’s easy to show up when the sun is shining, when the taper is perfect, when we’re feeling strong. But most days don’t look like that. Most days, we’re tired. Busy. Injured. Discouraged. We can’t be bothered or we would rather be doing something else. That’s when execution matters most.

The Obstacle Is the Way

In his Meditations, Marcus Aurelius wrote:

“The impediment to action advances action. What stands in the way becomes the way.”

That’s the Stoic mindset: not just enduring difficulty, but using it as fuel. “Anyways” becomes a catalyst, not a deterrent. We don’t wait for ideal conditions. We move forward because conditions will never be ideal.

This is the spiritual cousin of the mindset we’ve talked about before: “I get to”. Gratitude, yes – but also resolve. I get to train today. I get to work hard. I get to face the hard things. But “I chose to anyways” is what happens when that gratitude collides with real-world friction. When it rains. When it is too hot or too cold. When life gets complicated. When your body hurts or your schedule explodes. And when we are afraid… particularly when we are afraid. You choose to do it anyway.

Trust the Training

If you’ve ever watched The Karate Kid, you’ll remember how Mr. Miyagi had Daniel wax cars, sand floors, and paint fences – simple movements, repeated again and again. Wax on. Wax off. Daniel didn’t understand what he was training for… until he did. Execution is like that. Sometimes it’s not glamorous. But repetition builds readiness.

Training and making progress towards one’s goals isn’t just physical. It’s mental. Emotional. Habitual. All of that comes together in the moment you face the obstacle and choose to move through it.

What’s Your “Anyways”?

There is always an obstacle. Training or racing in unideal conditions. Late-night writing deadlines. Parenting while exhausted. All of it has a moment where you can say – “This is hard. I’m doing it anyway.”

What underlies your “anyways” might be different each day. Maybe it’s the chaos of your morning commute, or the long hours of caregiving. Maybe it’s anxiety before a presentation, or a fear of falling short. Whatever it is, name it. And don’t wait for it to disappear. Show up through it and turn the obstacle into the way.

Kaizen Execution

We come back, as always, to kaizen – continuous, incremental improvement. Choosing to take the next step, do the next rep, write the next word. Improvement through action, not perfection.

You don’t have to swim 10 miles. But you do have to show up for your own goals. Every day. Especially when it’s hard.

So next time the obstacle shows up – and it will – don’t ask why now? Ask:

What can I do today… anyways?

Challenge for the Month: Name Your “Anyways”

Think back over the past month – or even the past year. Identify a time when something was hard, uncomfortable, inconvenient, or unexpected… and you did it anyways. Maybe you showed up when you didn’t feel like it. Maybe you completed a workout in the rain. Maybe you stuck to your diet at a birthday party where your favorite cake was served. Maybe you stuck to your habits during a stressful week.

Your challenge:

Write it down and name it:

“I chose to ________ anyways.”

Then, reflect on why that moment matters – not just as an act of execution, but as a defining part of your story. Was it a turning point in how you see yourself? Did it teach you that you’re more resilient than you realized? Can you draw inspiration for the next time an obstacle stands between you and your goal?

Bonus: Share it with a friend or teammate. Invite them to do the same. We build our identity not only through our goals, but through the anyways we overcome.