I Chose To Anyways: Executing Through the Obstacle

CHARLES’ MONTHLY HEALTH TIP

There’s a quiet kind of power in choosing to show up when the conditions aren’t ideal. Not because we have to – but because we chose to anyways. It’s a mindset forged in discomfort, uncertainty, challenge, and perseverance. It’s the power of showing up not just when things are easy, but when and because they are hard. 

One of my favorite quotes from the entire Game of Thrones series that sums this idea up came from Arya Stark’s character development: “What do we say to the God of Death?” her sword master asks. She replies, steady and focused: “Not today.” No grand fanfare. Just resolute action. 

This mantra – I chose to anyways – has been sitting with me recently as I prepare for a 10-mile open water swim race called Swim the Suck. I first swam this race back in 2019. About ten days before the event, I got something in my eye while outside, ended up in the ER with a serious infection, and couldn’t wear a contact lens in that eye for several weeks. Inexplicably, my doctor cleared me to swim on the condition that I didn’t get river water in my eye and that I had to do without a contact, half-blind – completely unable to see out of one side. Despite the obstacle, I chose to swim anyways. 

It’s easy to show up when the sun is shining, when the taper is perfect, when we’re feeling strong. But most days don’t look like that. Most days, we’re tired. Busy. Injured. Discouraged. We can’t be bothered or we would rather be doing something else. That’s when execution matters most. 

The Obstacle Is the Way 

In his Meditations, Marcus Aurelius wrote: 

“The impediment to action advances action. What stands in the way becomes the way.” 

That’s the Stoic mindset: not just enduring difficulty, but using it as fuel. “Anyways” becomes a catalyst, not a deterrent. We don’t wait for ideal conditions. We move forward because conditions will never be ideal. 

This is the spiritual cousin of the mindset we’ve talked about before: “I get to”. Gratitude, yes – but also resolve. I get to train today. I get to work hard. I get to face the hard things. But “I chose to anyways” is what happens when that gratitude collides with real-world friction. When it rains. When it is too hot or too cold. When life gets complicated. When your body hurts or your schedule explodes. And when we are afraid… particularly when we are afraid. You choose to do it anyway. 

Trust the Training 

If you’ve ever watched The Karate Kid, you’ll remember how Mr. Miyagi had Daniel wax cars, sand floors, and paint fences – simple movements, repeated again and again. Wax on. Wax off. Daniel didn’t understand what he was training for… until he did. Execution is like that. Sometimes it’s not glamorous. But repetition builds readiness. 

Training and making progress towards one’s goals isn’t just physical. It’s mental. Emotional. Habitual. All of that comes together in the moment you face the obstacle and choose to move through it. 

What’s Your “Anyways”? 

There is always an obstacle. Training or racing in unideal conditions. Late-night writing deadlines. Parenting while exhausted. All of it has a moment where you can say – “This is hard. I’m doing it anyway.” 

What underlies your “anyways” might be different each day. Maybe it’s the chaos of your morning commute, or the long hours of caregiving. Maybe it’s anxiety before a presentation, or a fear of falling short. Whatever it is, name it. And don’t wait for it to disappear. Show up through it and turn the obstacle into the way. 

Kaizen Execution 

We come back, as always, to kaizen – continuous, incremental improvement. Choosing to take the next step, do the next rep, write the next word. Improvement through action, not perfection. 

You don’t have to swim 10 miles. But you do have to show up for your own goals. Every day. Especially when it’s hard. 

So next time the obstacle shows up – and it will – don’t ask why now? Ask: 
What can I do today… anyways? 

Challenge for the Month: Name Your “Anyways” 

Think back over the past month – or even the past year. Identify a time when something was hard, uncomfortable, inconvenient, or unexpected… and you did it anyways. Maybe you showed up when you didn’t feel like it. Maybe you completed a workout in the rain. Maybe you stuck to your diet at a birthday party where your favorite cake was served. Maybe you stuck to your habits during a stressful week. 

Your challenge: 
Write it down and name it: 
“I chose to ________ anyways.” 

Then, reflect on why that moment matters – not just as an act of execution, but as a defining part of your story. Was it a turning point in how you see yourself? Did it teach you that you’re more resilient than you realized? Can you draw inspiration for the next time an obstacle stands between you and your goal? 

Bonus: Share it with a friend or teammate. Invite them to do the same. We build our identity not only through our goals, but through the anyways we overcome. 

Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 