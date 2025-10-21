Dan Kniesly Celebrates 50 Years with Easy Rental 

Dan Kniesly enjoys a well-deserved 50th anniversary celebration.

It was 1975, and Dan Kniesly was 21 years old. He had built grain bins in Iowa, worked on oil rigs and at an oil refinery in Kansas, and done sales for a homebuilder. Now he was in New Orleans, Louisiana, standing at a newsstand, and happened to read an ad that said Driver collector must have good communication skills. Apply at 1939 Tulane Avenue.

“Well, I had just had an employer refuse to pay me, and I was only about a half-block from the address,” Kniesly recalls. “So, I walked over and got hired at Easy Rental.”

Now, Kniesly is celebrating a full half-century with the family-owned business, which was founded in 1967 by William Klopp – who also originally hired Kniesly. Today, Klopp’s son, Jeffery, owns and operates Easy, with Kniesly serving as Vice President.

“Dan has been a huge part of the Easy family,” says Klopp. “He has worn so many hats; he’s been instrumental over the years helping us expand existing markets, as well as developing and promoting new markets.”

“I worked in New Orleans twice, Mobile, Alabama, twice, Birmingham, Atlanta, four times, and was in Miami, Florida, for nine years,” Kniesly remembers. “I also worked opening up some stores in Dallas, Texas. The Klopps showed me how to treat people, how to be fair, and how to understand everyone is different and has different things happening in their lives, and we’re here to help them.”

Kniesly says he still loves going to work every day because in rent-to-own, no two days are ever the same.

(L to R) Easy Rental founder Bill Klopp, Vice President Dan Kniesly, and owner Jeff Klopp celebrate Kniesly’s remarkable 50 years with the company. Bill Klopp (L) and Dan Kniesly (R) share a festive moment at the company’s 1980 Christmas party – five years into Kniesly’s long and loyal career. Dan Kniesly (R) with his RTO wife Sharon (L) and granddaughter Marina (C).

“Every day, every minute is different than any other time you’ve ever had,” asserts Kniesly. “Some people go to work every day, and they make 200 bricks. And tomorrow, they’ll go to work and make 200 bricks. And last August 13th, they went to work, and they made 200 bricks. We don’t make bricks, and I like it that way!”

For people just starting out in rent-to-own, Kniesly advises aiming to simply always do right by your customers.

“Do the right thing,” he counsels. “Be fair and honest with your customers. Treat them with respect. I just love talkin’ with folks, but you also have to listen to them. Listen to what’s happening with them, and you can help them better. I always used to say I had 10,003 kids – three with my wife, and 10,000 customers I love and treat just like my own.”

“With any business that has been around a while, you’re going to have ups and downs,” concludes Klopp. “Dan has always been a positive force, helping us navigate difficult times when they arose. But mostly, we’ve shared a lot of great moments over the years. Dan’s dedication, his longevity, and his loyalty have been key for our company, our family, and everyone who has called Easy Rental ‘family’ over the past 50 years.”