CMH Leasing Partners Celebrates Grand Opening of Fifth Pennsylvania Aaron’s  

Surrounded by local community leaders, executives from The Aaron’s Company, and her store team, franchise owner Cindy Clark cuts the ribbon to officially open the new location.

APRO member CMH Leasing Partners LLC dba Aaron’s Sales & Lease Ownership, recently celebrated the grand opening of its fifth location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. The new location expands Aaron’s presence in central Pennsylvania, marking another milestone for franchise owner Cindy Clark, whose dedication to community and customer care continues to drive growth across the state.

Grand Opening Celebration

The celebration drew approximately 30 attendees, including members of Aaron’s corporate leadership and local dignitaries. Representing The Aaron’s Company were Steve Olsen, President; Julie Schmidt-Scott, Vice President of Franchise Operations; Michael Wall, Senior Director of Corporate Affairs, and Aaron’s mascot, Lucky Dog!

Special guests included Lebanon County Commissioners Jo Ellen Litz and Michael J. Kuhn (Vice Chair); Madison Colaco, South Region Field Director for Congressman Dan Meuser (R-PA-9); a representative from Pennsylvania State Senator Chris Gebhard’s office (R-48); and Lebanon Valley Chamber of Commerce Communications Director Brooke Mendoff.

The highlight of the event was the official ribbon-cutting, symbolizing CMH Leasing’s ongoing investment in Pennsylvania communities and Aaron’s mission to make high-quality home furniture, electronics, and appliances accessible and affordable.

A Growing Presence in Pennsylvania

Grand Opening attendees are celebrating CMH Leasing’s newest store with big smiles! Inside, the showroom is set and ready to welcome shoppers. Lucky Dog greets visitors outside the newest Aaron’s location, owned and operated by CMH Leasing.

This new Lebanon store marks CMH Leasing’s fifth Aaron’s location in the state, further strengthening the company’s presence and reinforcing Clark’s understanding of the region’s families and their needs.

“It’s truly an honor to continue growing CMH Leasing and the Aaron’s brand, and to serve yet another community with the high-quality products and services that Aaron’s is known for,” said Clark. “From the beginning, our mission has been to offer families flexible and affordable solutions that make their houses feel like homes. But that mission wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering support and partnership of The Aaron’s Company. Their dedication to our success, their commitment to innovation, and their belief in franchisees like us have made a world of difference.”

With Clark’s leadership, and the dedication of General Manager Angel Rivera and the Lebanon team, customers can expect personalized service and flexible options from neighbors who understand and care about their community.

“This represents the very best of what we do at Aaron’s – combining national strength with local service,” said Olsen. “Our franchise partners don’t just choose to open a store; they choose to invest in their community’s future, and they believe in serving their neighbors with respect and flexibility.”