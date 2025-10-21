Association of Progressive Rental Organizations
CMH Leasing Partners Celebrates Grand Opening of Fifth Pennsylvania Aaron’s  

Surrounded by local community leaders, executives from The Aaron’s Company, and her store team, franchise owner Cindy Clark cuts the ribbon to officially open the new location. 

APRO member CMH Leasing Partners LLC dba Aaron’s Sales & Lease Ownership, recently celebrated the grand opening of its fifth location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. The new location expands Aaron’s presence in central Pennsylvania, marking another milestone for franchise owner Cindy Clark, whose dedication to community and customer care continues to drive growth across the state. 

Grand Opening Celebration 

The celebration drew approximately 30 attendees, including members of Aaron’s corporate leadership and local dignitaries. Representing The Aaron’s Company were Steve Olsen, President; Julie Schmidt-Scott, Vice President of Franchise Operations; Michael Wall, Senior Director of Corporate Affairs, and Aaron’s mascot, Lucky Dog

Special guests included Lebanon County Commissioners Jo Ellen Litz and Michael J. Kuhn (Vice Chair); Madison Colaco, South Region Field Director for Congressman Dan Meuser (R-PA-9); a representative from Pennsylvania State Senator Chris Gebhard’s office (R-48); and Lebanon Valley Chamber of Commerce Communications Director Brooke Mendoff. 

The highlight of the event was the official ribbon-cutting, symbolizing CMH Leasing’s ongoing investment in Pennsylvania communities and Aaron’s mission to make high-quality home furniture, electronics, and appliances accessible and affordable. 

A Growing Presence in Pennsylvania 

Grand Opening attendees are celebrating CMH Leasing’s newest store with big smiles! 
Inside, the showroom is set and ready to welcome shoppers. 
Lucky Dog greets visitors outside the newest Aaron’s location, owned and operated by CMH Leasing. 

This new Lebanon store marks CMH Leasing’s fifth Aaron’s location in the state, further strengthening the company’s presence and reinforcing Clark’s understanding of the region’s families and their needs. 

“It’s truly an honor to continue growing CMH Leasing and the Aaron’s brand, and to serve yet another community with the high-quality products and services that Aaron’s is known for,” said Clark. “From the beginning, our mission has been to offer families flexible and affordable solutions that make their houses feel like homes. But that mission wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering support and partnership of The Aaron’s Company. Their dedication to our success, their commitment to innovation, and their belief in franchisees like us have made a world of difference.” 

With Clark’s leadership, and the dedication of General Manager Angel Rivera and the Lebanon team, customers can expect personalized service and flexible options from neighbors who understand and care about their community. 

“This represents the very best of what we do at Aaron’s – combining national strength with local service,” said Olsen. “Our franchise partners don’t just choose to open a store; they choose to invest in their community’s future, and they believe in serving their neighbors with respect and flexibility.”

Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 