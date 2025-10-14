Building Momentum in Q3: RDA Achievements and the Road Ahead 

The Association of Progressive Rental Organizations (APRO) recently hosted its Q3 Meetup for State Rental Dealer Association (RDA) Presidents, with 12 states represented, underscoring the growing strength and impact of our state associations over the past year.

The Hidden Cost of Online Advertising: Fighting Ad Fraud

The meetup launched with special guests, Esquire Advertising CEO and Founder Eric Grindley, along with Director of National Sales Adam Ball, who pulled back the curtain on one of the most pressing issues in digital marketing: internet fraud. Eric explained how ad fraud quietly drains budgets, skews results, and leaves advertisers chasing empty clicks.

Fraud in digital advertising is staggering due to bots, crawlers, and the proliferation of fake social media accounts. According to Cloudflare, bots now account for about one-third of all internet traffic, with AI-driven crawlers growing more than 15% in just a single quarter. And on social media platforms, fake profiles inflate engagement numbers. Facebook estimates that 4–5% of its 3 billion users are fake – but Grindley notes the true number is likely much higher. The platforms themselves are not incentivized to fully police fraud because fake traffic still brings in revenue.

Grindley offered helpful solutions to help combat advertising fraud, including:

Recognize the warning signs: If an ad campaign shows high clicks but terrible conversion, it’s often a sign of bad traffic

Reset ad campaigns: Sometimes the only solution is to shut down and restart to escape a “bad traffic stream”

Blacklist Made-For-Advertising (MFA) websites: When possible, upload exclusion lists to prevent ads from running on known fraudulent websites

Leverage trusted partners: Smaller businesses may struggle to manage fraud detection alone, so partnering with services that specialize in filtering out fraudulent traffic is critical

Grindley’s message is clear: advertisers must stay vigilant, informed, and proactive in protecting their campaigns.

State Association Updates: Year In Review, Financials, Advocacy, and 2026 Planning

Here are some highlights by the numbers reflecting the impressive energy and dedication of state RDAs:

Quarterly Leadership MeetUps: Three state presidents meetups were held to share updates, build advocacy, and exchange ideas

Robust Engagement: 16 of 22 state RDAs hosted an annual meeting or Legislative Day in 2025

Scholarship Support: 10 RDAs committed funds to the APRO Charitable Foundation

Legislative Conference Fellowship Growth: 10 RDAs pledged financial support for APRO’s Legislative Fellowship Program, with six presidents participating directly

Webpage Launches: Eight RDAs have established dedicated state pages on the APRO website

Lobbyist Collaboration: Nine state RDA lobbyists gathered for the first time ever to share RTO industry updates

Updated Paperwork: Five states refreshed their RDA documents, with five more on deck in 2026

Financial Growth: Seven RDAs opened investment accounts to continue supporting their work

The leaders shared their plans for their 2026 state RDA events, to update APRO’s industry calendar and make scheduling easier for all APRO members. One notable event discussed was APRO’s Legislative Conference, also known as “LegCon,” scheduled for April 15-17, 2026. State RDAs were asked to share their support for the 2026 Legislative Fellowship Program, which started in 2024 with only 10 fellows, grew to 15 in 2025, and aims to reach 20 in 2026! The state RDAs play a pivotal role in achieving this goal by recruiting and selecting applicants and mentoring fellows during the Legislative Conference in D.C. Applications for Legislative Fellows will open in early November.

Several housekeeping updates were shared with the presidents, including the timing of quarterly financials and annual invoices. In addition, the presidents were encouraged to consider reviewing their current state dues rates to confirm pricing for 2026. Finally, state association leaders were asked to continue working with APRO to build out their state RDA webpages, making it easier for members to access board information, articles, events, and charitable foundation resources.

Thank you to our state leaders for your dedication, energy, and vision – your work keeps our industry strong and paves the way for a great year ahead.