APRO Scholarship Star: Ava Milliner 

APRO Scholarship recipient Ava Milliner. 

For more than 15 years, the APRO Charitable Foundation has annually provided scholarships to rent-to-own professionals and their families. APRO members have contributed generously to the APRO Scholarship Fund – awarding 570 scholarships totaling $1,276,250 to date – empowering students connected with RTO to pursue college degrees, technical credentials, and successful futures. 

Ava Milliner of Louisville, Kentucky – one of the 47 deserving 2025 APRO Scholarship recipients – once thought she wanted to be a biologist, but connecting with others in different science fields helped guide her into the vastly unknown universe of neurology. 

“While still in high school, I got involved in various organizations, took some college-prep courses, and participated in some medical conferences,” Ava recalls. “Once I truly began to gain exposure to real-world patient experiences, began to build an applicable skillset, and grow my knowledge of healthcare, I realized I’m capable of and enthusiastic about medicine as a career path.” 

Ava is now a college sophomore pursuing her Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience at the University of Kentucky (UK), with the intention of going to the UK College of Medicine to earn her M.D., possibly specializing as a neuropathologist. 

“My freshman year, I struggled to connect with people at first,” remembers Ava. “Making the effort to get to know people with the same professional dreams and goals has helped tremendously. I’m involved in UK’s Neurology Student Association, Women in Neuroscience, and a pre-med advisory program called MediCats (the UK mascot is the Wildcat).” 

Ava attests that connecting with other students in her area of interest has helped not only shape her healthcare path and educate her about how the medical field is evolving, but also gain skills and attributes that will make her a more competitive medical-school applicant. 

Ava (L) and her dad, Mike Senior, President & CEO of Champion Sales and Lease. 
The Milliner-Senior family: (L to R) Cheyanne, Ava, mom Lauren holding Makenzie, dad Mike, Eli, and Mason. 
Ava is looking forward to real-world patient connections as a future neurologist. 

“My mentors here have taught me many methods of pursuing medicine,” she affirms. “They’ve instructed me on how to reach research sponsors, how to post publications, how to get shadowing hours, and the best ways to keep up with the work in especially difficult courses.” 

“I’ve got three key things I do to safeguard against burnout and stay motivated,” asserts Ava. “I begin every day with something I enjoy – for me, it’s reading a book while I sip my morning cup of coffee. Second, I keep my physical space tidy; if you have a clean home, then you can have a clear head. And three, I always have a written list of long-term goals, weekly goals, and daily assignments I reference throughout the day. These three things protect me from falling into poor habits that don’t serve me now, and won’t serve me later.” 

In addition to her full-time class load, Ava works two part-time jobs: she is a laboratory technician at a local VisionWorks, and also a peer mentor for a UK 101 class, which prepares new students for the transition into college by providing them with resources and support. 

Ava loves the University of Kentucky, and hopes to continue her education at the UK College of Medicine. 
Ava poses with her college mascot, the UK Wildcat. 

Ava might have gotten some of her strengths in connecting with people and working hard from her dad, Mike Senior, President & CEO of National Championship Enterprises LLC dba Champion Sales and Lease. Senior has been with Champion for 12 years, nine of them in his current leadership position. When he wed Ava’s mom, Lauren, Senior took on a full family, complete with five kids (!), so solid connection and a robust work ethic were crucial. 

Ava’s is one of the dozens of positive stories that generous donations from the RTO community make happen each year. Click here to learn more and contribute to this invaluable industry effort. 

Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 