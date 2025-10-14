Association of Progressive Rental Organizations
APRO Scholarship Star: Amia Silvers 

APRO Scholarship recipient Amia Silvers. 

For more than 15 years, the APRO Charitable Foundation has annually provided scholarships to rent-to-own (RTO) professionals and their families. APRO members have contributed generously to the APRO Scholarship Fund – awarding 570 scholarships totaling $1,276,250 to date – empowering students connected with RTO to pursue college degrees, technical credentials, and successful futures. 

Amia Silvers of Warren, Ohio – one of the 47 deserving 2025 APRO Scholarship recipients – is earning her Bachelor of Science in Middle-Level Education (grades 4-8) with math specialization at Pennsylvania’s Slippery Rock University, because her dream job (God bless her!) is as a middle-school math teacher. 

“I always enjoyed helping my friends and my little brother with schoolwork they may be struggling with,” Amia recalls. “And my best friend and I used to visit her mom’s kindergarten classroom on our days off to help with her students. Now, during holiday and summer breaks, I work at a school in my hometown, cleaning, coordinating Chromebooks, changing locker combos, and serving as a teacher’s aide substitute.” 

Amia thinks her innate inquisitiveness naturally led her to a future career in education. She says she tries to live by four simple words of wisdom she once came across: Replace judgment with curiosity

“I’ve got a great deal of curiosity,” asserts Amia. “So I’m always searching for ways to keep expanding my mind beyond the classroom. Both online and real-world experiences give me new knowledge about a broad spectrum of subjects every day, and my continuing curiosity helps me stay open-minded, understanding, and adaptable to changes or challenges I might face. I believe being curious has also shaped my personal and professional growth, as I constantly seek ways to better myself, whether through new information or new behaviors.” 

Amia (L) and her big sister Amarah (R) welcome their baby brother Braden (C).
Amia (C) flanked by her proud parents, Tanisha and Brad, at her high-school graduation.
ASILVERSTRIO
Amia (R) with her two best friends, Alyssa (L) and Brooke (C).

Amia played varsity basketball and volleyball throughout high school, and was a member of the pep club and student senate, well known for her enthusiasm, initiative, and ability to organize and engage her peers. But it was her intellectual curiosity and academic dedication that enabled Amia to graduate Summa Cum Laude with a GPA above 4.0. 

Amia’s proud papa, Brad Silvers, has been with Aaron’s, LLC, for 20 years, currently serving as a General Manager at the company’s Warren, Ohio, location. No doubt, his two decades in the rent-to-own industry have provided Amia with an excellent example of both perseverance and resilience. 

“I believe everything happens for a reason,” Amia attests. “Understanding that helps keep me strong and inspires me to persist. I aim to keep a growth mindset – rather than seeing setbacks as failures, I try to view them as learning experiences. And I keep in mind that I can always be a better version of myself, which helps me keep moving forward whenever I face adversity. 

“I truly believe every roadblock in life has a purpose, even when the road ahead is unknown,” concludes Amia. “Each step I take is leading me to be exactly where and who I’m meant to be.” 

Amia’s is one of the dozens of positive stories that generous donations from the RTO community make happen each year. Click here to learn more and contribute to this invaluable industry effort. 

Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 