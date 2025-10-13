APRO Launches Free “Intro to RTO” Training Course for Members 

The Association of Progressive Rental Organizations (APRO)’s Education and Engagement Committee is excited to announce the launch of Intro to RTO, a new online training course available exclusively to APRO members. Designed to be part of your new-employee orientation, the course introduces learners to the fundamentals of the rent-to-own (RTO) industry.

Originally developed by industry leaders, the course has been refreshed by the committee to ensure it’s up to date and ready for today’s teams. Committee members collaborated with RTO employees who helped test the program, ensuring the training is both practical and effective.

The course takes about 30 minutes to complete, and best of all – it’s FREE for APRO members! Learners can revisit the content as often as needed.

Access the course by logging into our Business Resource Hub. If you need help logging in, please contact us at info@rtohq.org.

To begin, team members simply create a LearnWorlds account, which allows them to track progress and receive a completion certificate to share with their supervisor. LearnWorlds is APRO’s learning management platform for delivering this and future training courses.

And coming soon – APRO members will also be able to take courses through the upcoming Wonder app, providing a convenient mobile experience for learning on the go.

Intro to RTO is organized into five micro-courses:

Introduction to the Rent-to-Own Industry

RTO Order Forms, Agreements, and Ethics

Delivery, Installation, and Managing the RTO Account

Communicating with Customers: Repair Service and Terminating the Agreement

Collections in Rent-to-Own

Learners will engage with real-world scenarios, interactive quizzes, and key resources, such as state statutes and APRO’s Code of Ethics. Upon completion, participants will be prepared to ask meaningful questions and continue their orientation with their store managers.

While the course provides a broad foundation, employees should always follow their company’s employee handbook and internal policies as the definitive guide.

APRO’s goal is to help employees start strong from day one – equipped with foundational knowledge, confidence, and a sense of pride in their new career. This course is the first step in building long-term success in the RTO industry.

APRO extends sincere thanks to the Education and Engagement Committee for their vision and hard work in bringing this course to life:

Dennis Adams from Full-O-Pep Appliances Inc. dba American Rental

from Trent Agin from SKC Enterprises Inc. dba Rent One

from Tricia Fisher from Blue Ocean Brands, LLC dba Majik Rent-to-Own

from Chad Fosdick from CR Fosdick Ent. Inc. dba Premier Rental-Purchase

from Jeff Smith from Your Hometown Rent To Own Inc. dba Hometown Rent To Own

from Michael Strong from Mike Strong Inc. dba Mike’s Rent-To-Own

For questions, feedback, or ideas for future training courses, please contact us at info@rtohq.org.