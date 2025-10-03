APRO Educates Members on Phishing Risks and Cybersecurity Best Practices

The Association of Progressive Rental Organizations (APRO) recently hosted another exclusive members-only webinar, Inside a Live Phishing Attack, featuring Dave Arnold, Founder of APRO member e-Coast Systems, and Kaseya Managed SaaS Alerts Director Benjamin Jones. The session spotlighted one of the most pressing issues facing today’s businesses, including rent-to-own companies: how increasingly sophisticated phishing attacks in the workplace can compromise accounts, even when multi-factor authentication (MFA) is enabled.

How Phishing Threats Put Businesses at Risk

Members were given a behind-the-scenes look at how cybercriminals operate, including the tactics used to impersonate trusted contacts and trick employees into taking harmful actions. Jones also demonstrated how attackers capture both passwords and MFA tokens, underscoring how quickly a business can suffer from a phishing and cybersecurity breach.

While the session highlighted the reality of these threats, it also pointed to practical steps businesses can take to strengthen defenses and reduce risks. From recognizing red flags in emails to understanding the importance of phishing and cybersecurity training for employees, the webinar provided valuable insights for rent-to-own professionals committed to protecting their businesses, teams, and customers. The webinar’s brief format made it an easy-to-digest overview, and its content also serves as a helpful refresher that managers may choose to share with employees as part of ongoing training.

APRO members can log in to watch the full webinar recording and access exclusive resources. If you need help, please email info@rtohq.org.