Aaron’s & Dunn Make Dreams of Homeownership Come True

Former NFL player Warrick Dunn (L) and Aaron’s CEO Cory Miller (R) share smiles while presenting a deserving single mother with a brand-new, fully furnished home.

Last month, Aaron’s, LLC continued its 20-plus-year partnership with Warrick Dunn Charities (WDC), presenting several brand-new, fully furnished houses to single-parent families through WDC’s Homes for the Holidays program.

“This partnership represents our commitment to community impact through our Aaron’s Gives program,” said the company’s CEO Cory Miller, “an initiative which mobilizes our team members across the country to support and strengthen the neighborhoods they serve.”

Through Homes for the Holidays, Aaron’s works alongside WDC and local Habitat for Humanity affiliates to deliver $10,000 worth of furnishings to each home built by Habitat’s team, volunteers, and the future homeowners. Families are told they’re doing a walkthrough of their new home following closing, so the appliances, electronics, furniture, and accessories from Aaron’s and a $5,000 down payment assistance check from WDC are wonderful surprises.

New homeowner Zakiya (L) and her daughter listen to Miller’s remarks at the presentation of their new home. Aaron’s teammates gather in front of one of two new Lilburn, Georgia, homes, furnished through the company’s 20-year partnership with Warrick Dunn Charities. Single mom Rashida (C) and her two daughters pose with Dunn (R) as they receive keys to their new home and a $5,000 check from Dunn’s charity.

Through this long-term collaboration, WDC has surprised a total of 246 families nationwide with not just new houses, but new homes. In September, houses #242 and 243, built next-door to one another in Lilburn, Georgia, were presented to their new owners.

“Because these surprises happened just a few minutes from our headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, several Aaron’s team members were able to attend,” Miller said. “It was incredibly impactful for me and so many of our colleagues to witness such lifechanging moments, and to feel the power of giving back.”

In addition to Miller, Chief People Officer David Van Deventer, Chief Marketing Officer for Aaron’s and BrandsMart Carla Dodds, and Senior Director of Corporate Affairs Michael Wall all participated. Miller briefly spoke at both presentations.

Aaron’s provides Homes for the Holidays houses with furniture, appliances, electronics, and home accessories. This is the living room of Rashida’s new family home. A beautifully outfitted bedroom in House #242. A luxurious daybed was included in House #243, Zakiya’s new family home.

Home #242 was given to Rashida, a single mother of two daughters, ages 13 and three, who were both thrilled to have their own bedrooms for the first time.

“I finally have a place my daughters and I can call home,” said Rashida, “somewhere we can feel safe and stable. This home will give us the chance to build something lasting for our future.”

Home #243 went to Zakiya and her nine-year-old daughter. Zakiya said she plans to plant a garden out in her new yard and grow her own produce.

Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity was responsible for the building of the two homes, while Dunn’s former teammate and current philanthropist, Ryan Jumonville, provided financial backing for a full stock of groceries for each home, along with the checks toward down payment.

“Our team takes immense pride in supporting Warrick’s mission for over 20 years,” Miller affirmed. “Helping families achieve their dreams of homeownership is a core part of what we do at Aaron’s.”

“Aaron’s, our partners for over 20 years, has positively impacted lives around the country,” concluded Dunn. “We thank you for your support!”