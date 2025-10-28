Association of Progressive Rental Organizations (APRO)
JOIN APRO
JOIN APRO

Aaron’s & Dunn Make Dreams of Homeownership Come True

Former NFL player Warrick Dunn (L) and Aaron’s CEO Cory Miller (R) share smiles while presenting a deserving single mother with a brand-new, fully furnished home. 

Last month, Aaron’s, LLC continued its 20-plus-year partnership with Warrick Dunn Charities (WDC), presenting several brand-new, fully furnished houses to single-parent families through WDC’s Homes for the Holidays program. 

“This partnership represents our commitment to community impact through our Aaron’s Gives program,” said the company’s CEO Cory Miller, “an initiative which mobilizes our team members across the country to support and strengthen the neighborhoods they serve.” 

Through Homes for the Holidays, Aaron’s works alongside WDC and local Habitat for Humanity affiliates to deliver $10,000 worth of furnishings to each home built by Habitat’s team, volunteers, and the future homeowners. Families are told they’re doing a walkthrough of their new home following closing, so the appliances, electronics, furniture, and accessories from Aaron’s and a $5,000 down payment assistance check from WDC are wonderful surprises. 

New homeowner Zakiya (L) and her daughter listen to Miller’s remarks at the presentation of their new home. 
Aaron’s teammates gather in front of one of two new Lilburn, Georgia, homes, furnished through the company’s 20-year partnership with Warrick Dunn Charities. 
Single mom Rashida (C) and her two daughters pose with Dunn (R) as they receive keys to their new home and a $5,000 check from Dunn’s charity. 

Through this long-term collaboration, WDC has surprised a total of 246 families nationwide with not just new houses, but new homes. In September, houses #242 and 243, built next-door to one another in Lilburn, Georgia, were presented to their new owners. 

“Because these surprises happened just a few minutes from our headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, several Aaron’s team members were able to attend,” Miller said. “It was incredibly impactful for me and so many of our colleagues to witness such lifechanging moments, and to feel the power of giving back.” 

In addition to Miller, Chief People Officer David Van Deventer, Chief Marketing Officer for Aaron’s and BrandsMart Carla Dodds, and Senior Director of Corporate Affairs Michael Wall all participated. Miller briefly spoke at both presentations. 

Aaron’s provides Homes for the Holidays houses with furniture, appliances, electronics, and home accessories. This is the living room of Rashida’s new family home. 
A beautifully outfitted bedroom in House #242.
A luxurious daybed was included in House #243, Zakiya’s new family home. 

Home #242 was given to Rashida, a single mother of two daughters, ages 13 and three, who were both thrilled to have their own bedrooms for the first time. 

“I finally have a place my daughters and I can call home,” said Rashida, “somewhere we can feel safe and stable. This home will give us the chance to build something lasting for our future.” 

Home #243 went to Zakiya and her nine-year-old daughter. Zakiya said she plans to plant a garden out in her new yard and grow her own produce. 

Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity was responsible for the building of the two homes, while Dunn’s former teammate and current philanthropist, Ryan Jumonville, provided financial backing for a full stock of groceries for each home, along with the checks toward down payment. 

“Our team takes immense pride in supporting Warrick’s mission for over 20 years,” Miller affirmed. “Helping families achieve their dreams of homeownership is a core part of what we do at Aaron’s.” 

“Aaron’s, our partners for over 20 years, has positively impacted lives around the country,” concluded Dunn. “We thank you for your support!” 

Upcoming Events

View Calendar


Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 