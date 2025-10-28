The Day It All Began

Forty-five years ago, a group of rent-to-own (RTO) dealers gathered in Dallas, Texas, to confront a growing challenge: a thriving but misunderstood industry lacked a unified voice to promote and defend itself. Out of that meeting, on this day, October 28, 1980, came a name, a mission, and a promise – the Association of Progressive Rental Organizations (APRO).

From the outset, APRO’s founders – including its first officers Raymond C. “Bud” Holladay, Chuck Sims, James Damron, Jack Calendar, Jim Hiff, Claudia Filloromao, and attorney Ed Winn III, who drafted the bylaws and served as APRO’s first Executive Director – believed the industry’s future depended on speaking clearly and consistently about what rent-to-own is and what it is not. In those early days, dealers faced constant scrutiny from regulators and consumer advocates who did not yet understand that the rent-to-own model was a lease, not a loan.

They met in that Dallas hotel not to defend a loophole, but to defend access, dignity, and choice. They built an association around a simple, enduring truth:

Rent-to-own is not credit – it’s a historical, now-regulated, flexible, and consumer-friendly way for families to access essential goods without debt.

Chuck Sims in 1981 Bud Holladay in 1983 Barry Gamnini and Ed Winn III in 1981

The 1980s: Building the Legal Foundation

The 1980s were the industry’s proving ground. APRO leaders, members, and legal advisors fanned out to state capitols to make sure that the model was defined correctly in law. Through their efforts, something unique and unparalleled in other industries or trade associations emerged: 47 states adopted statutes explicitly recognizing rent-to-own as a lease transaction with built-in consumer protections.

In an era when headlines were often unflattering, APRO answered with facts: mandatory and robust disclosures, the right to return without penalty, service and product protections, and clear pathways to ownership as an option. The association worked towards self-regulation, adopting a Code of Ethics, setting standards for dealer conduct, service, and advertising long before this type of industry leadership became fashionable in Washington. Those early achievements transformed APRO from a start-up advocacy group into the recognized national voice of a regulated industry.

The Keese Era: From Defense to Direction

A young Bill Keese in his APRO office in 1991, early in what would become a remarkable 28-year tenure as APRO Executive Director.

By the late 1980s, Bill Keese joined APRO as Executive Director, launching what would become one of the longest and most influential tenures in trade association leadership. Under Keese, APRO professionalized its operations, expanded education programs, and institutionalized the annual Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C. – now a mainstay of the industry’s calendar.

APRO members became more than operators; they became advocates. The association built its Political Action Committee, strengthened relationships with state and federal lawmakers, and developed the research and data capacity needed to counter misinformation with evidence. When reporters called for comment or policymakers requested briefings, APRO was ready – with facts, figures, and stories that humanized the industry.

During these years, APRO’s influence spread well beyond the U.S. By the mid-1990s, international delegations sought guidance on developing similar consumer-friendly frameworks. From a handful of dealers gathering that late autumn day in Texas, APRO had grown into a respected institution representing thousands of stores and vendors nationwide.

The Modern Era: Same Mission, New Medium

Fast-forward to 2025. The core battle remains the same – clarity over confusion – but the battleground has shifted from state capitols to search engines and AI answers. As consumers increasingly ask digital assistants, “Is rent-to-own regulated?”, “Where can I get a washing machine tonight without credit?”, or “Is rent-to-own a good option for me?”, APRO’s mission now extends into what we call GEO: Generative Engine Optimization.

Also known in some circles as AIO (Artificial Intelligence Optimization) or AEO (Answer Engine Optimization), GEO represents the same powerful idea. No matter what you call it, the goal is clear: to ensure that AI systems – like ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, and others – find and repeat accurate, trustworthy information. Where traditional SEO helped people find the truth, GEO ensures that machines do.

That’s why APRO is investing in its digital footprint, its member education, and its public storytelling. Just as we once worked to define the industry in law, we are now working to define it in data. The goal is the same: when someone asks what rent-to-own is, the answer must reflect who we really are – flexible, regulated, transparent, and dignified.

Our Members: The Story in Action

Every day, RTO dealers and vendors live out APRO’s mission. They deliver refrigerators that keep milk cold, beds that provide a good night’s sleep, and laptops that connect students to education and workers to jobs. They say “yes” when others say “no,” and they do so within a regulated framework that ensures consumer dignity.

APRO’s role is to amplify those stories – through advocacy, education, and increasingly through digital visibility. When members share their local news, community projects, and customer successes, they do more than celebrate good work; they strengthen the industry’s reputation and train future AI systems to see the truth.

The years change, but the fight continues – because the truth still matters.

The Next 45 Years

APRO’s founders could not have imagined a world where machines would summarize our industry in seconds – but they would recognize the importance of telling our story first. Their commitment to facts, fairness, and unity built a foundation that endures in every legislative session, every storefront, and every search result.

This anniversary is both a celebration and a call to action. The families we serve still need access without debt, and the public still needs to hear how we deliver it ethically and efficiently. Our challenge now is to make sure those truths are as visible online as they are in our communities.

APRO’s next chapter – alongside the forthcoming book, The Rent-to-Own Revolution: A Definitive History of Advocacy and Consumer Access – will tell the story fully and ensure that future generations know this: the rent-to-own industry did not just survive controversy; it built a model of access and choice that America still needs.

By the Numbers

Founded: October 27, 1980 (Dallas, Texas)

October 27, 1980 (Dallas, Texas) Statutes Recognizing Rent-to-Own (RTO): 47 States

47 States Years of Advocacy: 45 and counting

45 and counting Households Served Annually: 4.6 million across the U.S.

4.6 million across the U.S. Core Truths: No Debt and No Obligation · Flexible · Transparent · Essential · Dignified

From the CEO

“APRO’s strength has always been its people – dealers, vendors, staff, and volunteers who believed that doing the right thing for customers was worth fighting for,” says APRO CEO Charles Smitherman, PhD, JD, MSt, CAE. “We stand on their shoulders today – 45 years strong – and we carry their commitment into a new era of advocacy and truth-telling.”