Upbound Appoints Chief Growth Officer

Upbound Group, Inc. Chief Growth Officer Rebecca Wooters

Upbound Group, Inc. – the parent company of APRO member Rent-A-Center, Inc. – recently announced the creation of a Chief Growth Officer for the company and the appointment of Rebecca Wooters to the new position.

The growth division will unite Upbound’s analytics, customer experience, data, marketing, and product development teams into a single group. The team will work with Rent-A-Center and the company’s other segments to drive growth through innovative digital products and seamless customer experiences.

Named as one of the Top 25 Chief Digital Officers by the professional membership organization Women We Admire for the past two years, Wooters brings more than three decades of executive leadership in digital technology, product innovation, and customer engagement.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Rebecca to our executive team,” said Upbound CEO Fahmi Karam. “She brings a distinctive blend of expertise in digital engagement and financial solutions that will strengthen our ability to serve customers in new and meaningful ways. We look forward to the positive impact of her vision and contributions.”

Prior to joining Upbound, Wooters served as the first Chief Digital Officer at Signet Jewelers, the world’s largest specialty retail jeweler, where she led the digital transformation of brands such as Jared, Kay Jewelers, and Zales.

Previously, Wooters held senior positions at Citigroup Inc., where she spearheaded digital strategy and innovation for the North American Consumer Group, and earned the recognition of #1 Financial Institution Mobile App by Business Insider.

“I’ll be working to unlock new value for customers, accelerate performance across channels, and create connected experiences that drive loyalty and long-term impact,” Wooters said of her new job. “I’m looking forward to collaborating with bold thinkers and builders as we chart the next chapter!”