Sunny Treadway Retires After More Than Four Decades in RTO

After more than 40 years of dedicated service to the rent-to-own industry, Sunny Treadway, Marketing Manager at SKC Enterprises Inc. dba Rent One, has announced her retirement later this month.

Sunny first joined the industry in 1984 and quickly built a reputation for her innovative digital marketing strategies, dedication to customer engagement, and thoughtful leadership. She stepped into marketing leadership nearly two decades ago, and in May 2020, brought her expertise to Rent One, where she helped guide the company’s brand presence, strengthen its advertising, and elevate its digital strategy.

“Sunny has been so much more than a marketing leader – she’s been a trusted partner, a creative force, and a constant source of positivity,” said Vice President of Sales & Marketing Mark Williams. “Over the past five years, she’s helped us make big strides in advertising, strengthen our website, and elevate nearly every part of our marketing efforts. Her vision and dedication have left a lasting mark on how we show up for our customers.”

“I first met Sunny at RTO World 2022, at a time when I was still quite reserved in big industry settings,” shared APRO Director of Marketing and Communications Amberlee Maya. “She welcomed me with such a positive spirit, and, over time, became a trusted sounding board who always shared thoughtful advice. Congratulations, Sunny, on a well-earned retirement!”

“As I end my career here, I’m proud to say I’ve worked at an amazing company,” said Treadway. “I look forward to spending more time with my family, traveling, and finding new ways to learn.”

APRO congratulates Sunny on an exceptional career and wishes her the very best in retirement.