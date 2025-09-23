Snap Finance Fills 500+ Backpacks for Local Kids in Need

Snap CEO Ted Saunders (C) joins team members Cooper Blackhurst (L) and John Cullerton (R) in adding colorful folders to backpacks.

APRO member Snap Finance held its second annual Backpack Build last month in its headquarters home of Salt Lake City, Utah, with nearly 70 Snap team members filling more than 500 backpacks with needed school supplies for local grade-school children.

Through its community engagement program, Snap Cares, the company partners with nonprofits to give back wherever it operates, including the U.S., the United Kingdom, and Costa Rica. These efforts are guided by Snap’s three giving pillars – Financial Access & Empowerment, Career Readiness & Economic Mobility, and Healthy & Resilient Communities – ensuring each initiative creates both immediate relief and long-term opportunity. The backpacks from this year’s build went to the Granite Education Foundation, which serves disadvantaged kids and families in the Granite School District in South Salt Lake.

“We distribute over 15,000 backpacks every year to our elementary schools,” said Foundation Programs & Volunteer Manager Remi Prince. “When Snap steps up to build hundreds, it really helps us feel prepared to meet this very high need for our students. Without organizations like Snap that care about giving back to their community, our students would be left without the supplies necessary to be successful in school. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!”

“Packing backpacks with Snap Finance is always such a heartwarming and energizing experience!” Sam Harrie, Snap Human Resources Coordinator, said. “It feels great to do something hands-on that makes a real difference for our community. It’s such a powerful reminder of how our efforts can have a big impact.”