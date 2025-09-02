RTO World 2025: What a Ball!

APRO CEO Charles Smitherman gives a warm welcome to RTO World 2025 attendees.

The eighth annual RTO World National Convention & Tradeshow was held August 11-14, 2025, in Omaha, Nebraska – and by all accounts, it was a grand slam!

Cohosted by APRO and TRIB Group, RTO World 2025 attracted more than 700 rental dealers, managers, and vendors from across America for an optimum opportunity to connect, honor, learn, collaborate, negotiate, share, and laugh together with their rent-to-own colleagues in The Gateway to the West.

“Omaha, as expected, turned out to be a true gem for our attendees,” said TRIB Group Executive Director Dennis Shields. “The city, the hotel, the convention center, and the ballpark were all exceptional for RTO World 2025. The educational seminars were outstanding, buying was brisk, and participants just had an overall positive vibe. I couldn’t be happier with RTO World in Omaha!”

Early-bird golfers arrived Sunday afternoon to swing for birdies at the Golf Outing, sponsored by California-based Atlog and held at the beautiful Shoreline Golf Club course at neighboring Carter Lake, Iowa.

Monday marked the official launch of RTO World 2025, with the return of the Protecting Your Business Summit, co-sponsored by Burr & Forman LLP and Hudson Cook LLP, with about 50 attendees gaining practical tips for minimizing risk and maximizing compliance from industry attorneys and experts. The Women’s Forum, sponsored by Atlog, also made a comeback, featuring opening remarks from author, speaker, and CEO Christa Haberstock. The session also featured panel and roundtable discussions about Communicating with Confidence.

Three of the Protecting Your Business Summit panelists – (L to R) K. Bryance Metheny, Joshua Threadcraft, and Justin Hosie – discuss strategies for minimizing risk in the RTO industry. Smiles all around from industry friends, (L to R) Dan Singh, Charles Smitherman, Trooper Earle, and Larry Carrico. Participants share insights as Lauren Talicska (standing) facilitates roundtable discussions during the Women’s Forum.

Additionally, a new networking opportunity – Vendor Speed Dating – debuted this year, with tables full of rental dealers meeting and greeting one vendor at a time as the vendors rotated from table to table. The event proved to be an informational and invigorating way to get to know each other!

Tuesday morning dawned with Early Light Insights from Michael Kays of Titanium Sponsor Ashley Furniture Industries, followed by our first big gathering for a welcome by APRO CEO Charles Smitherman and a keynote all about the attitude, motivation, and achievement of champions by former member of Nebraska’s 1994 National Championship football team Aaron Davis, sponsored by Benefit Marketing Solutions.

Following the morning session, attendees chose from the first of four educational sessions to attend. From Industry Trends & Tariffs to Unlocking the Power of AI in RTO, rent-to-own professionals at every level received information, inspiration, and insights throughout the day.

Keynote speaker Aaron Davis takes the stage, delivering a powerful session on the mindset of champions. (L to R) Joe Bob Ellis and Jerry Marshall share a laugh during the keynote session. Breakout sessions brought engaging discussions for attendees like (L to R) Gopal and Tulasi Reddy.

Everyone reunited midday for the APRO Awards Luncheon & Business Meeting, sponsored by Vox-Pop-Uli and featuring an Omaha steak meal. The following individuals were honored for their dedication to and achievement in the rent-to-own industry (click names to learn more about each winner):

2025 Hall of Honor Inductees

The following state associations were also honored for high performance and outstanding leadership, community involvement, and legislative advocacy:

2025 State Association Honorees

Additionally, APRO members cast their votes for the association’s incoming Board of Directors:

2025 APRO Board of Directors

Executive Committee Dan Fisher , President Jerry Marshall , 1 st Vice President Michael Strong , 2 nd Vice President Chad Fosdick , Secretary Trent Agin, Treasurer

Elected & Re-Elected Board Members Dennis Adams Michael Bennett John Cleek, Jr. (newly elected) Chad Fosdick Bryan Pechersky Michael Strong Michael Wall (newly elected) Todd Wilkins (newly elected)

Outgoing Board Members Rachel George Ernie Lewallen Gopal Reddy



After an educational afternoon, Smitherman, Shields, and TRIB Group President Joe Fischer of Jaguar Holdings LLC dba Eagle Rental-Purchase cut the ceremonial ribbon to officially open up the RTO World Tradeshow. The Hot Show Product Preview let folks peruse and plan their Hot Show activity, while The RTO Show Podcast aired live from the exhibit hall floor. Regular host Pete Shau of Mac Sales & Leasing, joined by co-host Smitherman, chatted with Andrew Hajduk of Vox-Pop-Uli, Smith of Your Hometown Rent To Own Inc. dba Hometown Rent To Own, and Wall of Aaron’s, LLC, on hot topics from digital trends in the industry to the revival and influence of the New York Rental Dealers Association.

Live from the show floor, Smitherman joins Pete Shau for The RTO Show podcast, featuring several guest interviews. Christina Graebner and Angela Strong-McCool check out products during the Hot Show preview. The TRIB Group Hot Show team brought the excitement with almost $15 million in sales.

Day Two wrapped up with a great reception and Hot Show – sponsored by GE Appliances, a Haier Company, and totaling about $14.8 million in sales. Awesome auctioneer Lyn Leach of Ace Furniture & TV Inc. dba Ace Rent-To-Own was once again at the mic, with a debut cameo from his son, Ben Leach.

Many smaller group meetings happened over the course of RTO World 2025, including the APRO Board of Directors, TRIB Group Board and membership, APRO Vendor Advisory Committee, both Aaron’s franchisees and Premier franchisees, and multiple state rental dealer associations.

Wednesday, attendees had all day to spend at the tradeshow; networking, dealing, and benefiting from vendor giveaways – such as Nektova’s Nintendo Switch 2 prize, which went to Chet Evans of CMH Leasing Partners LLC dba Aaron’s Sales & Lease Ownership, a free mattress from Sleep Partners LLC dba Noctova Sleep, which Macy Mitchell of All American Rental Inc. took home, and VNAS Risk, Inc.’s Meta Glasses, won by Phil Thrush of Continental Rental dba Continental Home Center.

APRO sponsored a lunchtime RTO Gives Back Backpack Stuffing for nearby Carter Lake Elementary School, which serves a diverse student population that receives about 80% free and reduced-rate lunches. Dozens of RTO World participants stuffed a total of 75 brightly colored backpacks with supplies for local kids in need for the upcoming school year. And APRO’s Headshot Booth was back by popular demand, with about 50 attendees receiving professional photos by our professional photographer, Ashley Canfield.

Wednesday evening’s Omaha Experience Party – sponsored by Ashley – happened at Charles Schwab Field. Participants enjoyed stadium tours, ballpark fare, fun games, and danceable hits with Ecko – which features Brian Eckleberry, formerly of Ace Furniture & TV Inc. dba Ace Rent-To-Own – all night long. Additionally, partygoers had a chance to contribute to the APRO Charitable Foundation Scholarship Fund by donating for an opportunity to submerge RTO leaders in the Make a Splash Dunk Tank. The dunking raised more than $28,000 for scholarships for RTO employees and their family members.

A great mix of vendors and dealers celebrate together from Charles Schwab Field during the Omaha Experience Party. With glove in hand, Mike Tissot illustrates some sales wisdom during the inaugural Tissot Talks session. (L to R) Fisher, Smitherman, Fischer, and Shields tackle the Executive Challenge.

The final morning of RTO World 2025 spotlighted industry icon and speaker extraordinaire Mike Tissot of Rent-2-Own, offering his premier “Tissot Talk: Why They Buy.” Finishing off the event was the RTO World third annual Executive Challenge – a four-contest relay that this year became a case of dueling Fis(c)hers, with APRO and TRIB’s respective Presidents, Dan Fisher and Joe Fischer, in competition. Fisher (no c), with a tie-breaking round of rock-paper-scissors, clenched this year’s victory for APRO.

“Best RTO World yet!” said Smitherman. “The committee worked hard all year to put together an incredible experience for our members, and we knew Omaha was a perfect venue for this event. This year’s convention exceeded our expectations, and I hope to see it continue to grow and improve. Save the date now for RTO World 2026 – August 24-27, in West Palm Beach, Florida!”