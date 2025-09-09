Rent One University Graduates First Class

The first graduating class of Rent One University gathers for a graduation celebration, many of them meeting one another for the first time in person.

APRO member SKC Enterprises Inc. dba Rent One recently celebrated the graduation of its debut cohort in Rent One University (R1U), a new virtual training program for the company’s hourly employees.

“Rent One University is a space where hourly coworkers can grow their skills, build confidence, and prepare for the next step in their Rent One journey,” said Director of Training Angie Brubaker, who led the program. “With R1U, we’re building a movement based on growth, leadership, and unlocking the potential in our next generation of managers.”

Cohort 1, made up of 26 employees hand-selected by their regional managers, completed the four-month combination of self-paced coursework, hands-on activities, and biweekly video conferences. The curriculum focuses on seven key operational areas: account maintenance, finance, inventory, human resources, marketing, sales, and training.

In mid-July, all the Cohort 1 members came together in St. Louis, Missouri, to celebrate their achievement with an excursion to Puttshack, followed by a graduation ceremony and upscale dinner at a local Italian restaurant.

“After months of training, these graduates have proven they’re ready to take the next step – whether as a client-retention specialist, assistant manager, or store manager,” said COO Kelly Martin. “We’re proud to celebrate our first graduating class and can’t wait to see their continued impact at Rent One.”

Angie Brubaker (L) and Regional Director Matthew Pinkerton (R) express their pride in R1U graduate Kimberly Heard. Brubaker (L) and Pinkerton (R) present a certificate to R1U graduate Jeremy Brinson. Brubaker (L) and Regional Director Damian Bartkus (R) congratulate R1U graduate Wendy Simpson. Brubaker (L) and Bartkus (R) celebrate another R1U graduate, Nate Brackett.

Cohort 2 launched late last month with a new group of future leaders and a curriculum updated based on Cohort 1’s feedback, including new activities, more real-life scenarios, and a stronger collaborative focus.

“Our Cohort 1 graduates are already stepping into new roles, sharing ideas, mentoring others, and speaking up with confidence,” Brubaker said. “They’ve found their voices and are using them! This group set the tone for what R1U is all about, and they set the bar high.”