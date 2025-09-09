Association of Progressive Rental Organizations
Rent One University Graduates First Class

The first graduating class of Rent One University gathers for a graduation celebration, many of them meeting one another for the first time in person.

APRO member SKC Enterprises Inc. dba Rent One recently celebrated the graduation of its debut cohort in Rent One University (R1U), a new virtual training program for the company’s hourly employees.

“Rent One University is a space where hourly coworkers can grow their skills, build confidence, and prepare for the next step in their Rent One journey,” said Director of Training Angie Brubaker, who led the program. “With R1U, we’re building a movement based on growth, leadership, and unlocking the potential in our next generation of managers.”

Cohort 1, made up of 26 employees hand-selected by their regional managers, completed the four-month combination of self-paced coursework, hands-on activities, and biweekly video conferences. The curriculum focuses on seven key operational areas: account maintenance, finance, inventory, human resources, marketing, sales, and training.

In mid-July, all the Cohort 1 members came together in St. Louis, Missouri, to celebrate their achievement with an excursion to Puttshack, followed by a graduation ceremony and upscale dinner at a local Italian restaurant.

“After months of training, these graduates have proven they’re ready to take the next step – whether as a client-retention specialist, assistant manager, or store manager,” said COO Kelly Martin. “We’re proud to celebrate our first graduating class and can’t wait to see their continued impact at Rent One.”

Angie Brubaker (L) and Regional Director Matthew Pinkerton (R) express their pride in R1U graduate Kimberly Heard.
Brubaker (L) and Pinkerton (R) present a certificate to R1U graduate Jeremy Brinson.
Brubaker (L) and Regional Director Damian Bartkus (R) congratulate R1U graduate Wendy Simpson.
Brubaker (L) and Bartkus (R) celebrate another R1U graduate, Nate Brackett.

Cohort 2 launched late last month with a new group of future leaders and a curriculum updated based on Cohort 1’s feedback, including new activities, more real-life scenarios, and a stronger collaborative focus.

“Our Cohort 1 graduates are already stepping into new roles, sharing ideas, mentoring others, and speaking up with confidence,” Brubaker said. “They’ve found their voices and are using them! This group set the tone for what R1U is all about, and they set the bar high.”

Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 