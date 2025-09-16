PrimeTime Connects Old & New in Full Fall Event

Nashville, Tennessee, was the perfect place for Nationwide RentDirect members to connect and collaborate via PrimeTime.

Nationwide Marketing Group – parent organization to APRO Member Nationwide RentDirect – brought rent-to-own dealers and vendors together in Nashville, Tennessee, in mid-August for the company’s fall PrimeTime member event and expo, which featured a 25% increase in attendance from the Fall 2024 show.

“We aim to strike a balance between tradition and newness for every PrimeTime event,” said Nationwide Vice President of Member Experience Melissa Stenson. “We also aim to capture the power of connection. This time around, the passionate engagement and feedback we receive at every show helped us reimagine several key sessions to deliver greater value for our members and vendors alike.”

APRO CEO Charles Smitherman launched the RentDirect meeting, sharing the latest news from the association, with a focus on APRO’s new advocacy and public relations initiative, including the forthcoming publication of The RTO Revolution: A Definitive History of Advocacy and Consumer Access, co-authored by Smitherman and WOW Brands CEO Ryan Krass.

Ashley Furniture Industries Executive Vice President Chuck Spang presented next, celebrating the company’s 80th anniversary and covering the 19 Major Rebirths within its history. Spang also talked about the impact of AI on the industry and the importance of staying at the leading edge of technology.

Nationwide Director of Appliances and RentDirect John Laing then wrapped up the session with an informative presentation featuring year-to-date performance for RentDirect members, as well as industry shipments for particular product classes.

PrimeTime attendance was up 4% from the spring event and 25% from last fall. Nationwide CEO Tom Hickman welcomed over 3k members and more than 120 exhibitors to PrimeTime’s fall event and expo. John Laing addresses attendees at the RentDirect meeting.

“This was a great show,” Laing said later. “Member attendance was up, members were upbeat and extremely engaged, and our vendors love the quality time they get with member dealers. Additionally, RentDirect members earned extra CashBack dollars and enjoyed access to brands, products, and services they don’t see at other shows.”

Other highlights of the overall event included a Palooza and Hot Show, plenty of show-only specials, and a give-back opportunity during which volunteers packed 25,000 meal kits for national nonprofit No Child Hungry.

The next PrimeTime will be held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on March 21-24, 2026, so be sure to save the dates!