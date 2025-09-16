Association of Progressive Rental Organizations
PrimeTime Connects Old & New in Full Fall Event

Nashville, Tennessee, was the perfect place for Nationwide RentDirect members to connect and collaborate via PrimeTime.

Nationwide Marketing Group – parent organization to APRO Member Nationwide RentDirect – brought rent-to-own dealers and vendors together in Nashville, Tennessee, in mid-August for the company’s fall PrimeTime member event and expo, which featured a 25% increase in attendance from the Fall 2024 show.

“We aim to strike a balance between tradition and newness for every PrimeTime event,” said Nationwide Vice President of Member Experience Melissa Stenson. “We also aim to capture the power of connection. This time around, the passionate engagement and feedback we receive at every show helped us reimagine several key sessions to deliver greater value for our members and vendors alike.”

APRO CEO Charles Smitherman launched the RentDirect meeting, sharing the latest news from the association, with a focus on APRO’s new advocacy and public relations initiative, including the forthcoming publication of The RTO Revolution: A Definitive History of Advocacy and Consumer Access, co-authored by Smitherman and WOW Brands CEO Ryan Krass

Ashley Furniture Industries Executive Vice President Chuck Spang presented next, celebrating the company’s 80th anniversary and covering the 19 Major Rebirths within its history. Spang also talked about the impact of AI on the industry and the importance of staying at the leading edge of technology.

Nationwide Director of Appliances and RentDirect John Laing then wrapped up the session with an informative presentation featuring year-to-date performance for RentDirect members, as well as industry shipments for particular product classes.

PrimeTime attendance was up 4% from the spring event and 25% from last fall.
Nationwide CEO Tom Hickman welcomed over 3k members and more than 120 exhibitors to PrimeTime’s fall event and expo.
John Laing addresses attendees at the RentDirect meeting.

“This was a great show,” Laing said later. “Member attendance was up, members were upbeat and extremely engaged, and our vendors love the quality time they get with member dealers. Additionally, RentDirect members earned extra CashBack dollars and enjoyed access to brands, products, and services they don’t see at other shows.”

Other highlights of the overall event included a Palooza and Hot Show, plenty of show-only specials, and a give-back opportunity during which volunteers packed 25,000 meal kits for national nonprofit No Child Hungry.

The next PrimeTime will be held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on March 21-24, 2026, so be sure to save the dates!

Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 