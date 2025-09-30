Local Students Benefit from Growby’s Fundraiser 

Growby’s Owner Brian Grow (far L), along with team members (L to R) Rick Aikman, Eric Grow, and Kevin Tanksley, proudly present a check from the company’s first Back-to-School Fundraiser for education.

Last month, Indiana-based Growby’s LLC dba Growby’s RTO held its first annual Back-to-School Fundraiser, contributing the first-week payments on all new agreements to schools within the company’s five stores’ communities.

“At Growby’s, community is the heart of who we are,” said Owner Brian Grow. “Being family-owned and -operated, we believe supporting our neighbors means investing in the next generation. When the idea for our Back-to-School promotion came up, we knew we wanted to do more than just a sale; we wanted to make a real difference. When kids have what they need to succeed, our entire community grows stronger.”

The company raised about $5,700 total, which is now providing scholarships for low-income local families to give their children access to the education best suited to them as individuals.

Grow credits the involvement and commitment of both his employees and their customers for the terrific success of the debut initiative.

“Our customers played the biggest role,” he said. “Every new agreement in August meant the first week’s payment went directly to helping local students. It was extremely encouraging to see so many customers – many living paycheck to paycheck themselves – choosing to give back. Every conversation with customers and prospective customers became a chance to share how their decisions could make a real impact.”

Grow said his team members kept the momentum of the promotion going throughout the month, sharing the fundraiser with friends and neighbors, setting individual store goals, and creating in-store visuals to show customers their progress.

“When we invest in our neighbors, we’re building trust, opportunities, and lasting connections,” concluded Grow. “We hope to continue this initiative for years to come, and our goal is for the amount we give back to grow significantly each year.”