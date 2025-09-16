Hello Omaha: How a Happy Accident Made RTO World 2025 Unforgettable

APRO CEO Charles Smitherman joins Pete Shau on The RTO Show Podcast to recap RTO World 2025 in Omaha, share event highlights, and look ahead for the rent-to-own industry.

I never planned on Omaha, Nebraska becoming one of the most celebrated RTO World venues of all time. In fact, it all started with a mistake – I booked the wrong hotel for a Nebraska meeting. But sometimes, as I’ve learned, the best discoveries happen by chance. Omaha’s vibrant downtown, beautiful riverfront, and top-notch convention facilities turned out to be the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable event.

This year, we welcomed more than 700 industry professionals and over 100 vendors. The energy was incredible. From standing-room-only sessions with leaders like Mike Tissot, Owner of Countryside Rentals Inc. dba Rent-2-Own, to fresh insights from outside voices – including former Nebraska football player Aaron Davis – the education lineup was the strongest I’ve ever seen. More importantly, every session delivered practical takeaways that our members could put into practice the very next day.

What makes our industry truly unique – and what I saw everywhere in Omaha – is the generosity of RTO professionals. Unlike other sectors, we don’t hoard our knowledge. We share it openly – because when one of us succeeds, we all succeed. I’ll never forget when a first-time attendee told me, “I came in feeling like I had a job, but after seeing all this, I know I have a career.” That’s the kind of transformation our gatherings make possible.

There were also moments I’ll cherish personally: celebrating Dan Fisher of Blue Ocean Brands LLC dba Majik Rent-To-Own stepping into the role as APRO President, and being surprised with the President’s Award from my longtime industry friend and mentor, Michael Bennett, CEO of Buddy’s Newco LLC dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings. Those reminders of service and leadership fuel me for what’s ahead.

And what’s ahead is important. In April, we’ll be in Washington, D.C., for the APRO Legislative Conference. I’m especially excited about our Legislative Fellows program, which will bring 20 first-time attendees to Capitol Hill. Because if we don’t tell our story in Washington, someone else will. Then in August, we’ll gather again for RTO World in West Palm Beach, Florida – another city I know will surprise us in the best ways.

If you’ve never attended an industry event, I want to encourage you: make plans. These gatherings don’t just build better businesses; they create community and purpose. That’s what I experienced in Omaha, and it’s what I hope you’ll experience in D.C. and beyond.