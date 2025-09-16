Buddy’s Leadership Meeting Gets Grit-ty

Buddy’s franchisees gathered at the company’s annual Leadership Meeting to celebrate success, share ideas, and shape the future together.

Buddy’s Newco LLC dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings held its Annual Leadership Meeting in late August in Orlando, Florida. The two-day event, held at the Loews Royal Pacific Resort, focused on “GRIT” – passion and perseverance for the company’s mission and goals.

The 2025 Buddy’s Leadership Meeting happened under the banner of this year’s powerful theme: GRIT.

This year’s Leadership Meeting hosted more than 300 attendees and began with a meeting of Buddy’s Franchise Advisory Board. The next morning, CEO Michael Bennett led the General Session, followed by a robust Vendor Show and lively Hot Show featuring 40 exhibitors and interactive games for prizes. A nitty-gritty honky-tonkin’ Country & Western Party capped off the day’s festivities.

Day Two began with Buddy’s Peak Performance Awards Ceremony for top store performers, regional managers, and Store of the Year – which went to Shannon Silvia. Bennett was the surprise recipient of Buddy’s first-ever GRIT Award, celebrating his integrity to lead with purpose and tenacity to show up and deliver excellence every day.

“Michael is a pillar of calm, focus, and unshakable commitment,” said Buddy’s Vice President of Franchise Operations Mike Zagar. “He has not only weathered storms, but also navigated them with his team, leading the company to greater success. Michael’s strength during this time was not loud or performative; it was quiet, consistent, and deeply impactful. That is true grit.”

Buddy’s Franchise Consultant Chaz Wilson also received a debut award, for Brand Ambassador – someone who champions what Buddy’s does and why Buddy’s does it, and turns customers into loyal fans, employees into teammates, and franchises into families.

Wilson opened the first Buddy’s franchise location in 2005, laying the groundwork for an incredible growth story. Over the past two decades, Wilson has shown an impressive commitment to excellence, mentoring team members, serving customers, and representing Buddy’s in the community. Wilson intends to retire at the end of this year.

“They say if you enjoy going to work, you never have a job,” said Wilson during his acceptance speech. “By those standards, I certainly have never had a job.”

CEO Michael Bennett (C) proudly accepted the debut Buddy’s Grit Award, flanked by his wife, Heidi (R), and daughter, Sarah (L). Buddy’s peak-performing franchisees were honored for their success and leadership. Chaz Wilson – Buddy’s first franchisee – was recognized for 20 years of service and success with the company’s Brand Ambassador Award.

Among the event’s additional award winners were:

5 Star – 1 st Place – Shannon Silvia

Place – 5 Star – 2 nd Place – Patricia Hailey

Place – 5 Star – 3 rd Place – Cameron Tucker

Place – 5 Star – 4 th Place – Stephanie Diane Wyche

Place – 4 Star – 1 st Place – Timothy Price

Place – 4 Star – 2 nd Place – Steven Washbish

Place – 4 Star – 3 rd Place – Rachel Rivas

Place – 3 Star – 1 st Place – Nanci Sappington

Place – 3 Star – 2 nd Place – Edgardo Acevedo Lugo

Place – 2 Star – 1 st Place – Raushelle Bryant

Place – Most Improved – Claudia Gibson

Top Peak Performer Award $2 Million Club – Cameron Tucker and Shaun Davis

and Tier 1 Top Region – Victor Penafiel

Tier 2 Top Region – Izzy Taha-Alaoui

Tier 3 Top Region – Region of the Year – Gabriel Soto

Breakout sessions highlighted the rest of the day, with participants learning from Dale Carnegie speaker Rick Gallegos, edutainment magician Mark Robinson, and a team of their own top-performing general managers, who provided a BUD Talk with operational best practices and exceptional leadership tactics.

“Our franchisees are the backbone of Buddy’s Home Furnishings,” said Bennett. “The Leadership Conference is one of my favorite times of the year. It’s when we come together to celebrate their achievements, strengthen our teams, and invest in their continued growth. Their dedication is what drives our brand forward, and they deserve every bit of recognition and support.”