APRO Welcomes New Hall of Honor Inductees

Seventeen deserving APRO members and state associations were inducted into the association’s Hall of Honor during the RTO World National Convention & Tradeshow, held August 11-14, 2025, in Omaha, Nebraska.

The awards were presented by outgoing President Michael Bennett of Buddy’s Newco LLC, incoming President Dan Fisher of Blue Ocean Brands, LLC, Treasurer Trent Agin of SKC Enterprises Inc., dba Rent One, and APRO CEO Charles Smitherman during the APRO Awards Luncheon & Business Meeting, held on day two of the convention. Sponsored by Vox-Pop-Uli, the event featured a scrumptious Omaha steak meal and an abundance of inspiring industry leaders.

Congratulations to the outstanding individuals who were duly recognized for their dedication to and achievement in the rent-to-own industry (click names to learn more about each winner):

2025 Hall of Honor Inductees

Additionally, the following state association awards were presented for organizations demonstrating high performance and superior leadership, community involvement, and legislative advocacy:

2025 State Association Honorees

Please join us in celebrating all who earned these impressive recognitions of leadership and achievement! Congratulations again!