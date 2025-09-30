APRO Scholarship Star: Gabriella Knupp

APRO Scholarship recipient Gabriella Knupp

For more than 15 years, the APRO Charitable Foundation has annually provided scholarships to rent-to-own professionals and their families. APRO members have contributed generously to the APRO Scholarship Fund – awarding 570 scholarships totaling $1,276,250 to date – empowering students connected with RTO to pursue college degrees, technical credentials, and successful futures.

Gabriella Knupp of Cape Girardeau, Missouri – one of the 47 deserving 2025 APRO Scholarship recipients – is also the recipient of the Tiger Cleek Memorial Scholarship. The Cleek family – of Cleek’s Home Furnishings/Rental & Sales – established this special scholarship to honor rent-to-own legend “Tiger” John Cleek.

Gabriella has evolved her idea of a dream career over the years, from teacher to author to physical therapist and finally, to her calling as a filmmaker.

“During high school, I explored my passion for film through a digital media program at a local tech school,” Gabriella notes. “During the two years of that class, I started my own photography business, competed against many other great film students, and won state and national competitions for cinematography.”

Gabriella is currently earning a two-year associate’s degree at Mineral Area College, then plans to transfer to Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) to complete her bachelor’s degree in film and television.

“A lot of people in the industry have told me I don’t need a degree to be a filmmaker if I’ve got the right skills and portfolio,” claims Gabriella. “But I know college has so much more to offer than just a piece of paper – like networking opportunities and connections with my fellow film students.”

Gabriella at the camera (L) shooting her dad, Arona Regional Manager Sean Knupp (R). Sisters Gabriella (L) and Madyson Knupp (R). Gabriella (L) with her sister September Knupp (R).

Gabriella is already partnering with SEMO’s Tri Delta sorority, providing free photoshoots and video shoots for them as they recruit new members and raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Hospital. She also volunteers her time and talents to help her high school’s theatre program.

Gabriella at work with her boyfriend and film partner, Scott Schnurbusch on the set of “Unsettled In.”

While still a high-school student, Gabriella worked as a communications intern with her school district’s marketing team, playing a critical role in launching their first-ever podcast and producing a polished, impactful employee retirement recognition video.

In addition to her volunteer efforts and full-time coursework, Gabriella continues to do almost daily photoshoots and weekend video and film gigs, as well as princess performances at kids’ parties and occasional work as a substitute teacher. She says she learned her hearty work ethic from her dad, Sean Knupp, a Regional Manager for Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials.

“My father has worked in rent-to-own since I was a baby,” Gabriella attests. “He was working for the U.S. Post Office when my mother had a seizure while driving and totaled her van in a head-on collision with a tree, crushing her legs. My dad was then let go from his job, leaving him to deal with three little girls and bottomless hospital bills with no source of income. Luckily, he found RTO, and it changed his life.”

Sean was hired by Aaron’s Sales & Lease, and worked as a General Manager for many years. He left for a while to become a bank manager, but when his wife had another car accident, he returned to rent-to-own at Arona to keep the family financially afloat.

“My dad’s work in RTO has saved our family from losing our house, and has given my father huge career steppingstones,” asserts Gabriella. “Watching him put his all into his work and win awards for it – while also being there for me at everything I do – has given me the drive and determination I have today.”

Gabriella’s is one of the dozens of positive stories that generous donations from the RTO community make happen each year. Click here to learn more and contribute to this invaluable industry effort.