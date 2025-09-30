Association of Progressive Rental Organizations
APRO Scholarship Star: Gabriella Knupp

APRO Scholarship recipient Gabriella Knupp

For more than 15 years, the APRO Charitable Foundation has annually provided scholarships to rent-to-own professionals and their families. APRO members have contributed generously to the APRO Scholarship Fund – awarding 570 scholarships totaling $1,276,250 to date – empowering students connected with RTO to pursue college degrees, technical credentials, and successful futures.

Gabriella Knupp of Cape Girardeau, Missouri – one of the 47 deserving 2025 APRO Scholarship recipients – is also the recipient of the Tiger Cleek Memorial Scholarship. The Cleek family – of Cleek’s Home Furnishings/Rental & Sales – established this special scholarship to honor rent-to-own legend “Tiger” John Cleek.

Gabriella has evolved her idea of a dream career over the years, from teacher to author to physical therapist and finally, to her calling as a filmmaker.

“During high school, I explored my passion for film through a digital media program at a local tech school,” Gabriella notes. “During the two years of that class, I started my own photography business, competed against many other great film students, and won state and national competitions for cinematography.”

Gabriella is currently earning a two-year associate’s degree at Mineral Area College, then plans to transfer to Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) to complete her bachelor’s degree in film and television.

“A lot of people in the industry have told me I don’t need a degree to be a filmmaker if I’ve got the right skills and portfolio,” claims Gabriella. “But I know college has so much more to offer than just a piece of paper – like networking opportunities and connections with my fellow film students.”

Gabriella at the camera (L) shooting her dad, Arona Regional Manager Sean Knupp (R).
Sisters Gabriella (L) and Madyson Knupp (R).
Gabriella (L) with her sister September Knupp (R).

Gabriella is already partnering with SEMO’s Tri Delta sorority, providing free photoshoots and video shoots for them as they recruit new members and raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Hospital. She also volunteers her time and talents to help her high school’s theatre program.

Gabriella at work with her boyfriend and film partner, Scott Schnurbusch on the set of “Unsettled In.”

While still a high-school student, Gabriella worked as a communications intern with her school district’s marketing team, playing a critical role in launching their first-ever podcast and producing a polished, impactful employee retirement recognition video.

In addition to her volunteer efforts and full-time coursework, Gabriella continues to do almost daily photoshoots and weekend video and film gigs, as well as princess performances at kids’ parties and occasional work as a substitute teacher. She says she learned her hearty work ethic from her dad, Sean Knupp, a Regional Manager for Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials.

“My father has worked in rent-to-own since I was a baby,” Gabriella attests. “He was working for the U.S. Post Office when my mother had a seizure while driving and totaled her van in a head-on collision with a tree, crushing her legs. My dad was then let go from his job, leaving him to deal with three little girls and bottomless hospital bills with no source of income. Luckily, he found RTO, and it changed his life.”

Sean was hired by Aaron’s Sales & Lease, and worked as a General Manager for many years. He left for a while to become a bank manager, but when his wife had another car accident, he returned to rent-to-own at Arona to keep the family financially afloat.

“My dad’s work in RTO has saved our family from losing our house, and has given my father huge career steppingstones,” asserts Gabriella. “Watching him put his all into his work and win awards for it – while also being there for me at everything I do – has given me the drive and determination I have today.”

Gabriella’s is one of the dozens of positive stories that generous donations from the RTO community make happen each year. Click here to learn more and contribute to this invaluable industry effort.

Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 