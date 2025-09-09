Association of Progressive Rental Organizations
JOIN APRO
JOIN APRO

APRO Scholarship Star: Arrington Rose

APRO Scholarship recipient Arrington Rose.

For more than 15 years, the APRO Charitable Foundation has annually provided scholarships to rent-to-own professionals and their families. APRO members have contributed generously to the APRO Scholarship Fund – awarding 570 scholarships totaling $1,276,250 to date – empowering students connected with RTO to pursue college degrees, technical credentials, and successful futures.

Arrington Rose of Fort Smith, Arkansas – one of the 47 deserving 2025 APRO Scholarship recipients – is majoring in Biomedical Professions at the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith, pursuing her dream job as an anesthesiologist.

“I realized healthcare was my calling at a young age,” Arrington explains. “I used to play doctor, and any time a sibling had even a minor scratch, I’d fetch the first-aid kit and ‘doctor them up.’ I’ve always wanted to be helpful, especially with living things – people, animals, even plants. Whenever I saw a need, I did my best to try to meet it. And medicine has always fascinated me in the way it can restore both health and hope.”

Throughout her youth, Arrington has found many ways to help out in her community, from leading her school history club to help preserve local historical monuments to joining the Read Across America reading motivation and awareness program. Arrington especially enjoys working with and inspiring younger kids, having coached city little-league teams, worked at a sports camp for children with special needs, and even given scientific dissection demonstrations. She’s also very involved at her church in various activities, including helping run the Vacation Bible School program.

Arrington says she grew up understanding the importance of helping others, hard work, and determination thanks to her mom, Julie Rose, who has worked at SKC Enterprises Inc. dba Rent One as the Fort Smith Store Manager since 2023.

“As a single mother of five, my mother has made countless sacrifices – putting her own needs second to ours – to ensure my siblings and I have a chance to dream beyond our circumstances,” notes Arrington. “I model my own perseverance off of hers every day.”

According to Arrington, rent-to-own has made a big impact on her family in more ways than one; it has not only provided her mom with a great job and solid income, but also given her sister Aspen some critical assistance.

Arrington has always been interested in healthcare, and is studying to become an anesthesiologist.
Arrington (R) with one of her sisters, Aspen Sunde (L), & her baby niece, Phoenix (C).
Arrington (R) with her inspirational mom, Rent One Store Manager Julie Rose (L).

“Recently, my sister – who has a baby girl – found herself in a tough financial situation and in need of a new washer,” Arrington relates. “Buying a new appliance upfront wasn’t financially feasible for her, and charging it with a credit card didn’t seem responsible. So she decided to go to Rent One. With small weekly payments and the potential for ownership, it was the perfect solution. Later, she opted to rent more items for her home – a rug, a lamp, and a bed frame. Rent-to-own has made it easy for her to get things she needed at the moment without a big financial burden.

“Watching my sister go through this experience helped me see how RTO can be crucial when you’re facing an emergency or have no other workable options,” continues Arrington. “But it also helps if you just want to save money and stay financially responsible. And above all, I’ve learned how resilience and smart planning can turn a short-term fix into a stepping stone toward stability.”

Arrington appreciates her APRO scholarship, sponsored by the Arkansas Rental Dealers Association, because of the financial support it provides, of course, and because of what it represents to her.

“This scholarship symbolizes a recognition of my diligence and my commitment to community and education,” Arrington concludes. “I plan to go to medical school, which is a significant expense, and I want to ease some of the financial weight off of my mom as well as be able to focus in on my studies, rather than having to work during the school year. I’m proud of how far I’ve come, but I know there’s still so much more I want to accomplish – and this APRO scholarship is helping me achieve my ultimate goal of helping others.”

Arrington’s is one of the dozens of positive stories that generous donations from the RTO community make happen each year. Click here to learn more and contribute to this invaluable industry effort.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar


Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 