APRO Legislative Alert

APRO Legislative Digest | September 2025

APRO’s monthly Legislative Digest breaks down the key issues we are currently tracking – what’s happening, why it matters, and how it could impact your business.

In This Issue:

State High Priority Bills:

  • NY SB 1726/AB 4918: Subjects the RTO transaction to a rate cap under New York’s usury law

Other State Bills:

  • NY SB 2218: Changes minimum font size and adjusts the late fee grace period
  • NY A 1371: Prohibits contracts waiving consumers’ rights to make statements about goods or services
  • NY A 8427: Amends the consumer protection statute to address unfair and abusive acts and practices

Federal Developments:

  • Unsubscribe Act of 2025: Takes aim at negative option marketing practices and would impose several key requirements on businesses

NOTE:
Updates to the bills we’ve been tracking are highlighted in yellow for easy identification.
New bills we are tracking are highlighted in green.

State Legislation

HIGH PRIORITY

New York SB 1726. DEFERRED. The bill would extend New York’s usury law to all financing arrangements – a term defined to include rent-to-own arrangements. The bill would also require those engaging in the business of providing finance arrangements to be licensed by the Department of Financial Services. The bill continues to remain in the Senate Judiciary Committee. Note that a companion bill – AB 4918 – has been introduced in the New York State Assembly. The Assembly bill mirrors the Senate bill. The Senate bill moved out of committee to general consideration by the Senate on May 21, 2025. 

OTHER BILLS WE ARE TRACKING

New York SB 2218. DEFERRED. The bill changes the minimum font-size of a rental-purchase agreement to size 12-point font and excludes Saturdays, Sundays, and certain federally-recognized holidays for the purposes of counting the late fee grace period. 

New York A 1371. DEFERRED. The bill would prohibit consumer contract provisions that waive the consumer’s right to make statements regarding the goods or services or the lessor or its employees or agents. 

New York A 8427. AWAITING ACTION. The New York FAIR Act would amend New York law to expand its consumer protection statute to encompass “unfair” and “abusive” conduct in addition to “deception.” The bill is a program bill from the New York Office of the Attorney General and seeks to protect New Yorkers from companies that, among other things, make it difficult for consumers to cancel subscriptions, impose “junk fees,” and take advantage of consumers with limited English proficiency. The expansion of the New York consumer protection law to include unfair and abusive practices is noteworthy in light of the potentially diminished role of the CFPB in financial services regulation. The New York legislature passed the bill on June 17, 2025. The bill awaits Governor Hochul’s signature. 

Federal Developments

Unsubscribe Act of 2025. A bipartisan bill has been introduced in the U.S. Senate that takes aim at negative option marketing practices. The bill mirrors many provisions from the now-vacated FTC Negative Option Rule and would impose several key requirements on businesses, including:

  • Clear and conspicuous disclosure of all material terms before any payment is collected;
  • Express, informed consent to the negative option feature before charging the consumer;
  • Easy-to-use cancellation methods—electronic cancellation must be available if the agreement was entered into electronically

SB 2253 goes a step further than the FTC rule by prohibiting automatic renewal or continuation of a contract beyond the initial term unless the consumer provides fresh, express consent. SB 2253 has been referred to the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.

If you have questions, please contact legal@rtohq.org for additional information.
APRO Alerts are not detailed summaries of the matters covered nor are they intended to provide legal advice to readers. Recipients should consult with their own legal counsel for complete details and legal implications of the matters discussed in the Alert.

APRO Alerts are sent to APRO Members. APRO Alerts may include sensitive information and we request that you do not forward any alerts outside your company without consulting APRO at (512) 794-0095 or info@rtohq.org. Please, suggest an APRO Membership instead.

If there is someone at your company who should receive APRO Legislative Alerts in addition to your company’s primary contact, please email their name and email address to info@rtohq.org.

Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 