APRO Hosts Nebraska and Iowa Attorneys General at RTO World

Attorneys General Brenna Bird and Mike Hilgers participate in a roundtable discussion with APRO members.

APRO welcomed two distinguished guests to RTO World in Omaha: Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers (R) and Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird (R). The pair joined APRO members for a meet-and-greet and roundtable discussion focused on the rent-to-own (RTO) industry and its role in the consumer marketplace.

The conversation brought together members of APRO’s Government Relations Committee, APRO CEO Charles Smitherman, PhD, JD, MSt, CAE, and several longtime RTO vendors and dealers with locations in Iowa and Nebraska. The roundtable offered a rare opportunity for open dialogue with the area’s top consumer protection officials.

Hilgers and Bird shared insights on how their offices oversee consumer protection in their respective states, outlining their enforcement priorities and noting trends they are seeing emerge among attorneys general nationally. They emphasized the importance of striking a balance between proactive oversight and support for businesses that serve their communities responsibly.

(L to R) Charles Smitherman, Mark Connelly, and Lyn Leach engaging in the conversation.
(L to R) Brian Luksetich. Justin Hosie, and Mike Kays share a laugh during the discussion.
(L to R) Phillip Holt and Travis Robbins listen in with RTO colleagues.

Attendees had the opportunity to discuss the unique nature of the RTO transaction and how the industry works to provide access to essential household goods for customers who may not have other credit options. The exchange provided both attorneys general with a clearer understanding of how the industry operates and the methods RTO companies employ to meet state regulatory requirements.

After the roundtable, Hilgers and Bird toured the RTO World exhibit hall, stopping to meet additional vendors and dealers from across the country. The walk-through offered a behind-the-scenes look at the latest products, services, and customer service innovations shaping the industry today. Exhibitors welcomed the opportunity to showcase their businesses and reinforce their commitment to ethical practices and compliance with state laws.

Mark Connelly (R) welcomes Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird (L) to the show floor.
Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers (C) engages in conversation with Lyn Leach (L) and Charles Smitherman (R).
(L to R) Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird, Gopal Reddy, Michael Wall, Lyn Leach, and Charles Smitherman.

“It’s important for our industry to build strong working relationships with elected officials – especially state attorneys general, who play such a central role in consumer protection,” Smitherman said. “We are deeply committed as an industry to self-regulating in line with consumer protection standards and the requirements of our RTO statutes. Meetings like this help build mutual understanding, trust, and collaboration as we work together to protect consumers and strengthen the rent-to-own marketplace.”

The gathering underscored APRO’s ongoing commitment to engaging with policymakers and ensuring that the RTO industry continues to operate with transparency and integrity, upholding its commitment to self-regulation. By bringing industry leaders and state officials to the same table, APRO continues to demonstrate that collaboration and consumer protection go hand in hand.

