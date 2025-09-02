2025 President’s Award of Excellence: Charles Smitherman

(L to R) Incoming APRO President Dan Fisher, CEO and 2025 President’s Award of Excellence winner Charles Smitherman, Outgoing President Michael Bennett, and Treasurer Trent Agin.

Chosen by the APRO Board President, the President’s Award of Excellence recognizes an individual who has played a key role in advancing the rent-to-own industry and has shown exceptional involvement in the association. It is a distinction granted in gratitude for outstanding service and dedication to the betterment of the industry.

For 2025, APRO President Michael Bennett surprised his colleague and friend, Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, with the honor. Smitherman had no idea he would be recognized, and his emotional acceptance speech drew a standing ovation.

“I love what I do because I love this industry,” Smitherman shared from the stage. “I love what you do, the options you provide to consumers every day, and how important that really is. Knowing I’m on the right side makes my job so much easier.”

Smitherman became APRO’s sixth CEO in 2023, bringing two decades of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own and consumer financial services industries. Prior to APRO, he served as COO and General Counsel of PTS Financial Services, actively supporting RTO businesses nationwide. He holds law degrees from the University of Georgia and the University of Oxford, and is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE), Certified Franchise Executive (CFE), and privacy professional (CIPP/US, CIPM).

A surprised and grateful Charles Smitherman reacts to receiving the 2025 President’s Award of Excellence at RTO World.

Since stepping into APRO’s leadership, Charles has emphasized collaboration, transparency, and value creation, strengthening the association’s advocacy and communications while building strong partnerships with members.

Reflecting on the recognition, he said, “To now be counted among the icons who have received this award is truly humbling. I love serving our members, and I am more committed than ever to building others up and advancing APRO’s mission to protect and promote the rent-to-own industry.”

APRO proudly recognizes Charles Smitherman as the 2025 recipient of the President’s Award of Excellence, honoring his leadership, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the rent-to-own industry.