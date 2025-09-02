Association of Progressive Rental Organizations
2025 President’s Award of Excellence: Charles Smitherman

(L to R) Incoming APRO President Dan Fisher, CEO and 2025 President’s Award of Excellence winner Charles Smitherman, Outgoing President Michael Bennett, and Treasurer Trent Agin.

Chosen by the APRO Board President, the President’s Award of Excellence recognizes an individual who has played a key role in advancing the rent-to-own industry and has shown exceptional involvement in the association. It is a distinction granted in gratitude for outstanding service and dedication to the betterment of the industry.

For 2025, APRO President Michael Bennett surprised his colleague and friend, Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, with the honor. Smitherman had no idea he would be recognized, and his emotional acceptance speech drew a standing ovation.

“I love what I do because I love this industry,” Smitherman shared from the stage. “I love what you do, the options you provide to consumers every day, and how important that really is. Knowing I’m on the right side makes my job so much easier.”

Smitherman became APRO’s sixth CEO in 2023, bringing two decades of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own and consumer financial services industries. Prior to APRO, he served as COO and General Counsel of PTS Financial Services, actively supporting RTO businesses nationwide. He holds law degrees from the University of Georgia and the University of Oxford, and is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE), Certified Franchise Executive (CFE), and privacy professional (CIPP/US, CIPM).

A surprised and grateful Charles Smitherman reacts to receiving the 2025 President’s Award of Excellence at RTO World.

Since stepping into APRO’s leadership, Charles has emphasized collaboration, transparency, and value creation, strengthening the association’s advocacy and communications while building strong partnerships with members.

Reflecting on the recognition, he said, “To now be counted among the icons who have received this award is truly humbling. I love serving our members, and I am more committed than ever to building others up and advancing APRO’s mission to protect and promote the rent-to-own industry.”

APRO proudly recognizes Charles Smitherman as the 2025 recipient of the President’s Award of Excellence, honoring his leadership, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the rent-to-own industry.

Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 