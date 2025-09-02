2025 Norm Smith Vendor of the Year Award: Doug Allen

APRO CEO Charles Smitherman (L) and President Michael Bennett (R) present Doug Allen with the 2025 Norm Smith Vendor of the Year Award.

APRO’s Norm Smith Vendor of the Year Award recognizes an individual vendor who has shown outstanding support for APRO through event sponsorship, advertising, exhibiting, and actively contributing to the association’s growth. It honors their ongoing dedication to bettering the rent-to-own industry.

The 2025 Vendor of the Year is Doug Allen, recently retired President of Climatic Home Products.

Allen has led Climatic for more than 20 years, guiding the company through industry shifts with adaptability, resilience, and foresight. Known for his hands-on approach and problem-solving skills, Doug has built a reputation as a fair, kind leader who always looks out for his customers – securing great deals while fostering long-term trust. Under his leadership, Climatic has consistently supported APRO and the broader RTO community.

Beyond his professional role, Doug is deeply engaged in the industry as a mentor and coach, generously sharing the hard-earned wisdom he has gained throughout his career. His leadership blends strategic thinking with personal integrity, and his proactive, people-first approach continues to inspire colleagues and friends alike.

APRO proudly recognizes Doug Allen as the 2025 recipient of the Norm Smith Vendor of the Year Award, honoring his outstanding service, unwavering support, and lasting contributions to the rent-to-own industry.

As part of the celebration, we invite you to watch Doug Allen’s acceptance of the 2025 Norm Smith Vendor of the Year Award, presented during the APRO Awards Luncheon at RTO World 2025.