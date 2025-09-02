2025 Heritage Award: Gopal Reddy

APRO CEO Charles Smitherman (L) and President Michael Bennett (R) present Gopal Reddy, joined by his wife Tulasi, with the 2025 Heritage Award.

APRO’s Heritage Award honors the unsung heroes of the rent-to-own industry – those who consistently support the industry with quiet dedication and ongoing excellence. These individuals may not seek recognition, but their contributions have been vital to the betterment of the RTO community.

The 2025 Heritage Award recipient is Gopal Reddy, President and CEO of Action Development Corp. dba Aaron’s Sales & Lease, and a valued member of the APRO Board of Directors for 14 years.

Reddy opened his first Aaron’s store in Springfield, Illinois, nearly 25 years ago, and today operates seven stores across central Illinois. With a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of California and an MBA in finance from Bryant University, Gopal combined technical expertise and business acumen to build a thriving company while leading with integrity and vision.

Beyond his business, Reddy is a passionate advocate for the rent-to-own industry, earning respect in the Illinois state capitol and in Washington, D.C., for his tireless efforts to advance RTO. His thoughtful leadership on the APRO board has left a lasting impression, and his wisdom and guidance will be deeply missed.

Gopal’s dedication also extends to his community. He has served on the board of genHKids, a nonprofit fighting to eliminate childhood obesity, and donates liberally to the organization’s mission in Sangamon County, Illinois. He also serves as Chairman of the Board for the local Hindu Temple in the greater Springfield area.

APRO proudly recognizes Gopal Reddy as the 2025 recipient of the Heritage Award, honoring his powerful contributions, steadfast advocacy, and lasting impact on both the rent-to-own industry and his community.

As part of the celebration, we invite you to watch Gopal Reddy’s acceptance of the 2025 Heritage Award, presented during the APRO Awards Luncheon at RTO World 2025.