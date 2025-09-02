2025 Ernie Talley Lifetime Achievement Award: Gary Ferriman

2025 Ernie Talley Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Gary Ferriman.

APRO’s Ernie Talley Lifetime Achievement Award honors individuals who have demonstrated a long-standing commitment to the rent-to-own industry and APRO. Named for Ernie Talley, an RTO pioneer remembered for his mentorship and enduring contributions to the industry, the award recognizes respected leaders whose careers reflect consistent excellence and lasting impact within the RTO community.

This year, we are proud to recognize Gary Ferriman, Founder and Past President of Showplace Inc., as the 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.

Ferriman’s RTO journey began humbly in January 1981, when he started selling used televisions from the front porch of his home. By 1982, he had remodeled an old grocery store into a retail storefront. Through the 1980s, he steadily expanded his offerings from TVs and audio equipment to appliances and furniture, laying the foundation for what would become a thriving family business.

Beyond Showplace’s growth, Ferriman played a pivotal role in shaping the industry itself. He was active in the Ohio Rental Dealers Association (ORDA), serving on its board and helping pass Ohio House Bill 421, legislation that regulated RTO transactions in the late 1980s. He served three terms on the TRIB Group board, including as vice president and longtime appliance committee chair.

Ferriman’s influence extended deeply into APRO. He joined the board in the 1990s, led critical fundraising for legislative advocacy, and ultimately served two terms as APRO President from 2014–2016. Throughout the years, he shared his expertise as a frequent convention speaker, focusing on human resources, culture, finance, real estate, and leadership training. His leadership and mentorship have enriched countless peers across the RTO industry.

Along the way, Ferriman found inspiration and camaraderie from peers like Darrell Tissot, Ernie Lewallen, Norman Slatton, Lowry Shrader, Cynthia Baber-Strunk, Larry Sutton, Lyle Jones, and Terry Beville. Their influence helped shape his own approach as a leader, mentor, and advocate.

After a remarkable 44-year career, Ferriman retired in 2025, leaving behind not only a successful business but also a legacy of advocacy, mentorship, and industry advancement. His career is a testament to the spirit of the RTO community, and APRO is honored to recognize him with this year’s Ernie Talley Lifetime Achievement Award.

As part of the celebration, we invite you to watch Ferriman’s official acceptance of the 2025 Ernie Talley Lifetime Achievement Award, shared at the APRO Awards Luncheon at RTO World 2025.