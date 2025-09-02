Association of Progressive Rental Organizations
2025 Ed Winn Legislative Advocacy Award: New York

APRO CEO Charles Smitherman (L) and President Michael Bennett (R) present Jeff Smith with the 2025 Ed Winn Legislative Advocacy Award.

APRO’s Ed Winn Legislative Advocacy Award recognizes state rental dealer associations that proactively advocate for and educate others about the vital role of the rent-to-own industry. Named in honor of longtime APRO General Counsel Ed Winn III, this award highlights outstanding leadership in protecting and advancing the industry for businesses, employees, and customers alike.

This year’s recipient is the New York Rental Dealers Association (NYRDA), recognized for its proactive work on behalf of the rent-to-own industry under the leadership of its president, Jeff Smith, owner of Your Hometown Rent To Own Inc. dba Hometown Rent To Own.

Smith’s rent-to-own career began in 2000 as an account manager making deliveries, before working his way up to store manager. From 2008 to 2019, he served as IT Manager for House of Television Rentals, before becoming co-owner of four stores with business partner Matt Radecki. Today, Jeff not only leads as a business owner and operator, but also as President of NYRDA, a Pennsylvania Association of Rental Dealers (PARD) board member, and a consistent presence at APRO’s Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C. for the past three years.

Under his leadership, NYRDA has been revitalized after a few years of inactivity. Together with the association’s new board and members, Smith has worked in close cooperation with APRO leadership, including CEO Charles Smitherman, to tirelessly represent the industry’s interests in Albany. Their efforts have strengthened relationships with policymakers, educated leaders on the vital role of RTO businesses in New York communities, and set a strong example for state associations nationwide.

APRO proudly recognizes the New York Rental Dealers Association, and President Jeff Smith as its representative leader, as the 2025 recipient of the Ed Winn Legislative Advocacy Award. Their efforts exemplify the spirit of advocacy that keeps the RTO industry strong and thriving.

As part of this recognition, we invite you to watch Jeff Smith’s acceptance of the 2025 Ed Winn Legislative Advocacy Award, delivered on behalf of the New York Rental Dealers Association during the APRO Awards Luncheon at RTO World 2025.

Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 