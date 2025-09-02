2025 Ed Winn Legislative Advocacy Award: New York

APRO CEO Charles Smitherman (L) and President Michael Bennett (R) present Jeff Smith with the 2025 Ed Winn Legislative Advocacy Award.

APRO’s Ed Winn Legislative Advocacy Award recognizes state rental dealer associations that proactively advocate for and educate others about the vital role of the rent-to-own industry. Named in honor of longtime APRO General Counsel Ed Winn III, this award highlights outstanding leadership in protecting and advancing the industry for businesses, employees, and customers alike.

This year’s recipient is the New York Rental Dealers Association (NYRDA), recognized for its proactive work on behalf of the rent-to-own industry under the leadership of its president, Jeff Smith, owner of Your Hometown Rent To Own Inc. dba Hometown Rent To Own.

Smith’s rent-to-own career began in 2000 as an account manager making deliveries, before working his way up to store manager. From 2008 to 2019, he served as IT Manager for House of Television Rentals, before becoming co-owner of four stores with business partner Matt Radecki. Today, Jeff not only leads as a business owner and operator, but also as President of NYRDA, a Pennsylvania Association of Rental Dealers (PARD) board member, and a consistent presence at APRO’s Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C. for the past three years.

Under his leadership, NYRDA has been revitalized after a few years of inactivity. Together with the association’s new board and members, Smith has worked in close cooperation with APRO leadership, including CEO Charles Smitherman, to tirelessly represent the industry’s interests in Albany. Their efforts have strengthened relationships with policymakers, educated leaders on the vital role of RTO businesses in New York communities, and set a strong example for state associations nationwide.

APRO proudly recognizes the New York Rental Dealers Association, and President Jeff Smith as its representative leader, as the 2025 recipient of the Ed Winn Legislative Advocacy Award. Their efforts exemplify the spirit of advocacy that keeps the RTO industry strong and thriving.

As part of this recognition, we invite you to watch Jeff Smith’s acceptance of the 2025 Ed Winn Legislative Advocacy Award, delivered on behalf of the New York Rental Dealers Association during the APRO Awards Luncheon at RTO World 2025.