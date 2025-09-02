2025 Chuck Sims Rental Dealer of the Year: Chris Kale, Jr.

APRO CEO Charles Smitherman (L) and President Michael Bennett (R) present Chris Kale, Jr. with the 2025 Chuck Sims Rental Dealer of the Year Award.

APRO’s Chuck Sims Rental Dealer of the Year Award recognizes a rental dealer who has gone above and beyond in their support of APRO and the rent-to-own industry. Named in honor of Chuck Sims, who played a critical role in founding APRO, this award celebrates individuals who embody his leadership, generosity, and commitment to elevating the industry. Honoring exceptional contributions over the past year, it recognizes leadership through involvement in state or regional associations and dedication to bettering the industry and their community.

The 2025 Rental Dealer of the Year is Chris Kale, Jr., Operating Partner of Happy’s Home Centers, Inc.

Kale and his family operate 10 Happy’s locations in the Tampa Bay area. An alumnus of the University of Florida, Chris has built a reputation not only for business success but also for leadership and generosity within the industry.

Currently serving as President of the Florida Rental Dealers Association (FRDA) and a board member of TRIB Group, Kale is a tireless advocate for the RTO industry. He is also a beloved industry speaker who generously shares his expertise, mentoring colleagues, and offering insights to anyone who asks. His success is rooted in kindness, respect, and a deep commitment to lifting up those around him.

Beyond his professional contributions, Kale enjoys spending weekends with his wife, Katey, and their three children: Caroline, Charlotte, and James. His balance of business leadership, industry service, and family dedication embodies the values of this award.

APRO proudly recognizes Chris Kale, Jr. as the 2025 recipient of the Chuck Sims Rental Dealer of the Year Award. His leadership, generosity, and vision set a powerful example for the future of the rent-to-own industry.

As part of the celebration, we invite you to watch Kale’s acceptance of the 2025 Chuck Sims Rental Dealer of the Year Award, presented at the APRO Awards Luncheon during RTO World 2025.