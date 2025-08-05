Tennessee Rental Dealers Honor RTO Trio At Membership Meeting

During a private tour led by Senator Bill Powers (far R), TRDA participants (L to R) Kevin Silvers, Chris Bolin, and Ray McDowell step into the Tennessee Senate Chamber for a memorable moment inside the historic State Capitol.

The Tennessee Rental Dealers Association (TRDA) recently held its annual membership meeting in Nashville, Tennessee – a single-day event chock full of elections, special guests, vendor presentations, and awards for three outstanding rent-to-own industry veterans.

The total 40 attendees included special guests John Cleek, Jr. – President of the Missouri Rental Dealers Association – and his wife, Heather, Tennessee State Senator Bill Powers, TRIB Group Executive Director Dennis Shields, and APRO CEO Charles Smitherman.

The event had an unofficial launch the evening before, with a cocktail reception followed by dinner and a night on the town in Music City. The next morning, TRDA President Chris Bolin of Bolin Rental Purchase kicked off the official member meeting with opening remarks, followed by the re-election of all TRDA Board of Directors members to new three-year terms:

President – Chris Bolin

Vice President – Carl Coble of Hogan Coble LLC dba The RentPros

of Secretary/Treasurer – Ray McDowell of Advanced Rent To Own

of Board Member – Trent Agin of SKC Enterprises Inc. dba Rent One

of Board Member – Carl Elgin of Full-O-Pep Appliances Inc. dba American Rental

(L to R) Michael Wall, James MacAlpine, Dennis Shields, James Woollums, Carl Coble, Leonard Alonzo, and Mike Senior enjoy networking at dinner. John and Heather Cleek celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary with their RTO colleagues at the TRDA member meeting dinner. (L to R) Kevin Silvers of King of Promotions joins Lara Cox, Anthony DeGregory, and Marcus Marter of WOW Brands for cocktails.

Smitherman spoke to participants about the importance of advocacy in the RTO industry, not only at big events like the APRO Legislative Conference or state legislative days, but also every day as they run their businesses.

“Advocacy is something we think about in everything we do at APRO to promote this industry, from our publications to our educational opportunities to best practices,” said Smitherman.

Following informational presentations by attending vendors, Senator Powers talked to the crowd about the Tennessee General Assembly’s future, which is looking bright for business. The senator then led the group on a private tour of the House and Senate office buildings and the Tennessee State Capitol, one of America’s oldest operating state capitol buildings at 166 years old and counting.

Another high point of the day was the presentation of the TRDA President’s Award for Excellence to two remarkable rent-to-own professionals: Dennis Shields, who has served the industry for 40 years with TRIB Group, and APRO Director of Finance Tulisha Wendele, who has worked with the association for 34 years.

“Tulisha is an incredible worker and one of the sharpest people I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with,” Bolin said. “Her communication skills, deep knowledge, and continuing commitment help keep both APRO and TRDA going strong.”

The TRDA Board of Directors – (L to R) Carl Coble, Ray McDowell, Carl Elgin, and Trent Agin – surprise President Bolin (c) with an award. Dennis Shields (L) receives the TRDA President’s Award for Excellence from the President himself, Chris Bolin (R). Charles Smitherman presents Tulisha Wendele with the TRDA President’s Award for Excellence in Austin, Texas, after she accepted the honor virtually during the TRDA meeting.

Bolin himself received a surprise recognition as his board of directors presented him with the TRDA Leadership Award for his many years of service and dedication to the state organization – his re-election at the event will bring his years as TRDA President to a full two decades.

“We’re fortunate to have top-tier RTO industry leadership here in Tennessee,” said McDowell. “For more than 17 years, Chris Bolin has faithfully and consistently served as President of the TRDA, and because of his efforts, it is a valuable asset to its members and supporting vendors.”

We want to send a special thanks to all the rent-to-own vendors who supported TRDA by participating in the annual meeting: