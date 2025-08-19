Association of Progressive Rental Organizations
Simoncini Becomes CEO of Blue Ocean Brands

Blue Ocean Brands, LLC, CEO Mike Simoncini.

Mike Simoncini of Blue Ocean Brands, LLC, was recently promoted from Chief Operating Officer to Chief Executive Officer of the company. Simoncini has been with the organization, which was formerly Majik Enterprises International, Inc. dba Majik Rent-To-Own, since 2015.

“I’m incredibly honored, excited, humbled, and energized by this opportunity,” Simoncini said. “Over the past decade, I’ve witnessed firsthand the passion, resilience, and dedication of our team at all levels, so I’m confident in our continued success.”

Prior to joining Majik, Simoncini worked in the grocery retail industry, beginning as a bagboy at age 16. While working his way through college, Simoncini worked in every department of the business, eventually becoming a store manager. He was training for a promotion to director when the company was acquired, and his career plans took a necessary turn.

“I love working in an industry that combines retail, service, and community connection,” said Simoncini. “And I enjoy empowering people by giving them the tools and trust they need to succeed, then stepping back to let them do what they do best. Over the years, I’ve learned that leadership is less about having all the answers and more about asking the right questions, creating an environment where great ideas can emerge, and making sure our values guide every decision.”

Simoncini (L) receives the premier Dan Fisher Spirit Award from its namesake, RTO legend and his mentor Dan Fisher (R).

Dan Fisher, who founded Majik and has served as Simoncini’s rent-to-own mentor, said he feels incredible pride to see his apprentice step up to Blue Ocean’s top leadership position.

“It’s been a great privilege mentoring Mike and deeply rewarding to watch his growth,” Fisher said, “especially as he consistently leads with humility, integrity, and vision. I have full confidence that the company is in strong, capable hands for the road ahead.”

Simoncini, who was Blue Oceans’ first-ever recipient of the Dan Fisher Spirit Award earlier this year, said Fisher’s example and guidance over the years has been invaluable.

“Dan has shown me that leadership is as much about character as it is about capability,” he said. “He has challenged me, supported me, trusted me, and never let me fall. It’s thrilling now to be in a position where I can offer that same sort of impact to others.”

Mike Simoncini and his wife, Leah, with their children (L to R) Vincent, Leo, and Dominic.

With the support of his wife, Leah, their three sons, Fisher, and his RTO colleagues in the Pennsylvania Rental Dealers Association – where he serves as President – Simoncini intends to continue growing Blue Ocean within the rent-to-own space while deepening the company’s commitment to its employees, customers, and communities.

“I’ve been fortunate to be part of a wonderful organization, and I want continue that legacy while finding new ways to be better,” said Simoncini. “Leveraging technology to improve customer experience, investing in our people, and staying true to the values that have made us successful.”

Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 