Simoncini Becomes CEO of Blue Ocean Brands

Blue Ocean Brands, LLC, CEO Mike Simoncini.

Mike Simoncini of Blue Ocean Brands, LLC, was recently promoted from Chief Operating Officer to Chief Executive Officer of the company. Simoncini has been with the organization, which was formerly Majik Enterprises International, Inc. dba Majik Rent-To-Own, since 2015.

“I’m incredibly honored, excited, humbled, and energized by this opportunity,” Simoncini said. “Over the past decade, I’ve witnessed firsthand the passion, resilience, and dedication of our team at all levels, so I’m confident in our continued success.”

Prior to joining Majik, Simoncini worked in the grocery retail industry, beginning as a bagboy at age 16. While working his way through college, Simoncini worked in every department of the business, eventually becoming a store manager. He was training for a promotion to director when the company was acquired, and his career plans took a necessary turn.

“I love working in an industry that combines retail, service, and community connection,” said Simoncini. “And I enjoy empowering people by giving them the tools and trust they need to succeed, then stepping back to let them do what they do best. Over the years, I’ve learned that leadership is less about having all the answers and more about asking the right questions, creating an environment where great ideas can emerge, and making sure our values guide every decision.”

Simoncini (L) receives the premier Dan Fisher Spirit Award from its namesake, RTO legend and his mentor Dan Fisher (R).

Dan Fisher, who founded Majik and has served as Simoncini’s rent-to-own mentor, said he feels incredible pride to see his apprentice step up to Blue Ocean’s top leadership position.

“It’s been a great privilege mentoring Mike and deeply rewarding to watch his growth,” Fisher said, “especially as he consistently leads with humility, integrity, and vision. I have full confidence that the company is in strong, capable hands for the road ahead.”

Simoncini, who was Blue Oceans’ first-ever recipient of the Dan Fisher Spirit Award earlier this year, said Fisher’s example and guidance over the years has been invaluable.

“Dan has shown me that leadership is as much about character as it is about capability,” he said. “He has challenged me, supported me, trusted me, and never let me fall. It’s thrilling now to be in a position where I can offer that same sort of impact to others.”

Mike Simoncini and his wife, Leah, with their children (L to R) Vincent, Leo, and Dominic.

With the support of his wife, Leah, their three sons, Fisher, and his RTO colleagues in the Pennsylvania Rental Dealers Association – where he serves as President – Simoncini intends to continue growing Blue Ocean within the rent-to-own space while deepening the company’s commitment to its employees, customers, and communities.

“I’ve been fortunate to be part of a wonderful organization, and I want continue that legacy while finding new ways to be better,” said Simoncini. “Leveraging technology to improve customer experience, investing in our people, and staying true to the values that have made us successful.”