RTO Gives Back Makes a Splash for Students

Attendees at RTO World 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska, contributed in two different ways to advancing education – by stuffing and providing backpacks to local kids, and by ponying up donations to dunk their rent-to-own colleagues!

RTO colleagues worked together diligently to fill backpacks in record time.

Carter Lake Students Feel the LOVE

A lunchtime backpack-stuffing event was held midweek on the RTO World tradeshow floor, with dozens of participants stepping up to fill a total of 75 backpacks for nearby Carter Lake Elementary School. The school serves about 300 preschool through 5th-grade students, with approximately 80% qualifying for free or reduced lunch. Families in this small, tight-knit town often use golf carts, bikes, scooters, or simply walk to drop students off at school, giving Carter Lake its unique neighborhood feel.

Carter Lake Elementary is known for its L.O.V.E. (#CarterLakeLOVE) – Lead by example, Observe safety, Value integrity, Encourage. That focus on values, paired with intentional efforts to build pride and connection, has made a remarkable difference: the school has seen a 75% reduction in behavior referrals and double-digit growth in academic achievement.

“Too often, our teachers step in to purchase supplies when students can’t, and this generous gift eases that burden while ensuring every child is prepared for learning,” said school Principal Teresa Hamilton. “The bright, colorful backpacks are something special, too – much different from the typical dark ones we tend to receive – and the headphones included in them will give our students a quality tool that supports their learning every day.”

Jess Mahon (far L) of Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own, teams up with Carter Lake teachers to pack colorful backpacks with supplies for students. A great group of RTO World participants helped fill the brightly colored backpacks for local kids. Carter Lake teachers (L to R) Kessi Minturn, Kaitlin Haller, and Jacqui McCloud, along with Principal Teresa Hamilton, receive 75 backpacks filled by RTO World 2025 attendees.

A Splashing Success for Scholarships

RTO leaders volunteered to make a splash for scholarship cash – (L to R) David David, Kevin Silvers, Mike Kays, Lauren Talicska, Charles Smitherman, and Dan Fisher (John Cleek, Jr., not pictured but still appreciated!).

At the Omaha Experience Party, attendees had a chance to contribute to the APRO Charitable Foundation Scholarship Fund by donating for an opportunity to submerge RTO leaders in the Make a Splash Dunk Tank.

Industry veterans (and darn good sports) John Cleek, Jr., David David, Dan Fisher, Mike Kays, Kevin Silvers, Charles Smitherman, and Lauren Talicska all volunteered to perch above a tankful of water and let their colleagues throw balls to drop them in. Participants who contributed $1,000 got five throws plus a guaranteed dunk – which proved pretty popular! The event raised more than $28,000 for scholarships for rent-to-own employees and their family members.

Additionally, APRO President and CEO of Buddy’s Newco LLC dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings Michael Bennett presented a check for $4,465 to the APRO Charitable Foundation during the RTO World Awards Luncheon. Buddy’s and Vox-Pop-Uli, Inc. raised the funds through a shirt program designed especially for the Foundation, which also provides natural-disaster relief for affected RTO companies. The partnership offers special company work shirts for purchase, featuring the Foundation’s logo on one sleeve; $5 of every shirt bought goes to benefit the Foundation.

Dan Fisher of Blue Ocean Brands, LLC, courageously climbs up to face his fate in the dunk tank seat. Shannon Strunk (R) of Baber Strunk Enterprises gets his guaranteed dunk on, much to the dismay of dunk-ee Kevin Silvers (L). Lauren Talicska of Arona Home Essentials proudly takes her turn in the tank, representing the ladies of RTO with hands held high and plenty of spirit.

Together, these efforts showcased the heart of the rent-to-own industry – combining generosity, camaraderie, and a little friendly fun to make a lasting difference. From brightening the start of the school year for Carter Lake students to expanding opportunities for RTO families through scholarships, RTO World 2025 proved that when our community comes together, we don’t just celebrate our industry – we invest in its future.