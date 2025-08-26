Association of Progressive Rental Organizations
JOIN APRO
JOIN APRO

RTO Gives Back Makes a Splash for Students

Attendees at RTO World 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska, contributed in two different ways to advancing education – by stuffing and providing backpacks to local kids, and by ponying up donations to dunk their rent-to-own colleagues!

RTO colleagues worked together diligently to fill backpacks in record time.

Carter Lake Students Feel the LOVE

A lunchtime backpack-stuffing event was held midweek on the RTO World tradeshow floor, with dozens of participants stepping up to fill a total of 75 backpacks for nearby Carter Lake Elementary School. The school serves about 300 preschool through 5th-grade students, with approximately 80% qualifying for free or reduced lunch. Families in this small, tight-knit town often use golf carts, bikes, scooters, or simply walk to drop students off at school, giving Carter Lake its unique neighborhood feel.

Carter Lake Elementary is known for its L.O.V.E. (#CarterLakeLOVE) – Lead by example, Observe safety, Value integrity, Encourage. That focus on values, paired with intentional efforts to build pride and connection, has made a remarkable difference: the school has seen a 75% reduction in behavior referrals and double-digit growth in academic achievement.

“Too often, our teachers step in to purchase supplies when students can’t, and this generous gift eases that burden while ensuring every child is prepared for learning,” said school Principal Teresa Hamilton. “The bright, colorful backpacks are something special, too – much different from the typical dark ones we tend to receive – and the headphones included in them will give our students a quality tool that supports their learning every day.”

Jess Mahon (far L) of Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own, teams up with Carter Lake teachers to pack colorful backpacks with supplies for students.
A great group of RTO World participants helped fill the brightly colored backpacks for local kids.
Carter Lake teachers (L to R) Kessi Minturn, Kaitlin Haller, and Jacqui McCloud, along with Principal Teresa Hamilton, receive 75 backpacks filled by RTO World 2025 attendees.

A Splashing Success for Scholarships

RTO leaders volunteered to make a splash for scholarship cash – (L to R) David David, Kevin Silvers, Mike Kays, Lauren Talicska, Charles Smitherman, and Dan Fisher (John Cleek, Jr., not pictured but still appreciated!).

At the Omaha Experience Party, attendees had a chance to contribute to the APRO Charitable Foundation Scholarship Fund by donating for an opportunity to submerge RTO leaders in the Make a Splash Dunk Tank.

Industry veterans (and darn good sports) John Cleek, Jr., David David, Dan Fisher, Mike Kays, Kevin Silvers, Charles Smitherman, and Lauren Talicska all volunteered to perch above a tankful of water and let their colleagues throw balls to drop them in. Participants who contributed $1,000 got five throws plus a guaranteed dunk – which proved pretty popular! The event raised more than $28,000 for scholarships for rent-to-own employees and their family members.

Additionally, APRO President and CEO of Buddy’s Newco LLC dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings Michael Bennett presented a check for $4,465 to the APRO Charitable Foundation during the RTO World Awards Luncheon. Buddy’s and Vox-Pop-Uli, Inc. raised the funds through a shirt program designed especially for the Foundation, which also provides natural-disaster relief for affected RTO companies. The partnership offers special company work shirts for purchase, featuring the Foundation’s logo on one sleeve; $5 of every shirt bought goes to benefit the Foundation.

Dan Fisher of Blue Ocean Brands, LLC, courageously climbs up to face his fate in the dunk tank seat.
Shannon Strunk (R) of Baber Strunk Enterprises gets his guaranteed dunk on, much to the dismay of dunk-ee Kevin Silvers (L).
Lauren Talicska of Arona Home Essentials proudly takes her turn in the tank, representing the ladies of RTO with hands held high and plenty of spirit.

Together, these efforts showcased the heart of the rent-to-own industry – combining generosity, camaraderie, and a little friendly fun to make a lasting difference. From brightening the start of the school year for Carter Lake students to expanding opportunities for RTO families through scholarships, RTO World 2025 proved that when our community comes together, we don’t just celebrate our industry – we invest in its future.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar


Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 