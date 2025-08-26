RNR Gives $100k to Help Meet Back-to-School Needs

RNR Tire Express just held its annual back-to-school giveaways, celebrating the dedication of exceptional teachers and the potential of bright students across the country.

RNR’s backpack giveaway, now in its 11th year, saw 27 company franchise groups representing more than 175 stores distribute over 9,600 backpacks full of school supplies to needy families nationwide. Since the initiative’s inception, RNR has donated more than 30,000 backpacks and almost $1 million worth of school supplies. Some RNR stores also offered seasonal deals, provided free tire-safety checks, or hosted Back-to-School Bashes with free food, backpacks, and other giveaways.

Additionally, in Jacksonville, Florida, five store managers joined together to contribute school supplies for 10 teachers and 175 students in a community where many children face severely limited resources and homelessness.

“We believe every child deserves to start the school year with the proper tools to set them up for success,” said RNR CEO Adam Sutton. “By putting essential supplies into the hands of families in need, we’re investing in futures, supporting our communities, and showing up for each other in ways that truly make a difference.”

RNR’s teacher giveaway, now in its 5th year, is a community-driven campaign designed to honor teachers going above and beyond for their students. RNR invited local citizens to nominate extraordinary educators deserving of recognition for their positive impact. Two deserving teachers were selected this year to be honored and have their whole Amazon classroom wish lists purchased for them.

Melissa Boucher

Melissa Boucher of Tampa, Florida, is a 26-year special-education educator – 18 years at Mort Elementary, a Title 1 school with 95% of its students living in poverty. In addition to her teaching duties, Boucher runs the school’s PTA, writes grants, and secures funding for student programs.

Rylee Boucher (L) nominated her mother, Melissa Boucher (R), for the RNR teacher giveaway; Melissa is holding her nomination letter and a $500 RNR gift certificate. Teacher giveaway winner Melissa Boucher (C) shows off her new school supplies to her principal Kelly Snellgrove (L), and Melissa’s daughter, Rylee (R).

Tessa Schirm

Tessa Schirm of Dunnellon, Florida, is teaching at Dunnellon High School for the first time, having been named Teacher of the Year during her time at Dunnellon Middle School. Schirm not only works hard to inspire imagination and a love of literature in her classes, but also serves on multiple committees at her school.

RNR team members wait excitedly to give Tessa Schirm her new school supplies – (L to R) National Marketing Director Samantha Hampton, Leesburg Store Manager Trey Goring, Operations Administrator Katie Parman, Junior Marketing Designer Alexis Sewell, and Content Marketing Manager Michelle Ross. RNR team members celebrate teacher giveaway winner Tessa Schirm and the woman who nominated her – (L to R) RNR Leesburg Store Manager Trey Goring, nominator Brook Bello, Schirm, and RNR Operations Administrator Katie Parman.

“Teachers give so much of themselves, including digging into their own pockets to ensure students have what they need to learn,” Sutton said. “The annual teacher giveaway is our way of saying ‘thank you’ and honoring the incredible impact they have every single day.”