RNR Gives $100k to Help Meet Back-to-School Needs

RNR Tire Express just held its annual back-to-school giveaways, celebrating the dedication of exceptional teachers and the potential of bright students across the country.

RNR’s backpack giveaway, now in its 11th year, saw 27 company franchise groups representing more than 175 stores distribute over 9,600 backpacks full of school supplies to needy families nationwide. Since the initiative’s inception, RNR has donated more than 30,000 backpacks and almost $1 million worth of school supplies. Some RNR stores also offered seasonal deals, provided free tire-safety checks, or hosted Back-to-School Bashes with free food, backpacks, and other giveaways.

Additionally, in Jacksonville, Florida, five store managers joined together to contribute school supplies for 10 teachers and 175 students in a community where many children face severely limited resources and homelessness.

“We believe every child deserves to start the school year with the proper tools to set them up for success,” said RNR CEO Adam Sutton. “By putting essential supplies into the hands of families in need, we’re investing in futures, supporting our communities, and showing up for each other in ways that truly make a difference.”

RNR’s teacher giveaway, now in its 5th year, is a community-driven campaign designed to honor teachers going above and beyond for their students. RNR invited local citizens to nominate extraordinary educators deserving of recognition for their positive impact. Two deserving teachers were selected this year to be honored and have their whole Amazon classroom wish lists purchased for them.

Melissa Boucher

Melissa Boucher of Tampa, Florida, is a 26-year special-education educator – 18 years at Mort Elementary, a Title 1 school with 95% of its students living in poverty. In addition to her teaching duties, Boucher runs the school’s PTA, writes grants, and secures funding for student programs.

Rylee Boucher (L) nominated her mother, Melissa Boucher (R), for the RNR teacher giveaway; Melissa is holding her nomination letter and a $500 RNR gift certificate.
Teacher giveaway winner Melissa Boucher (C) shows off her new school supplies to her principal Kelly Snellgrove (L), and Melissa’s daughter, Rylee (R).

Tessa Schirm

Tessa Schirm of Dunnellon, Florida, is teaching at Dunnellon High School for the first time, having been named Teacher of the Year during her time at Dunnellon Middle School. Schirm not only works hard to inspire imagination and a love of literature in her classes, but also serves on multiple committees at her school.

RNR team members wait excitedly to give Tessa Schirm her new school supplies – (L to R) National Marketing Director Samantha Hampton, Leesburg Store Manager Trey Goring, Operations Administrator Katie Parman, Junior Marketing Designer Alexis Sewell, and Content Marketing Manager Michelle Ross.
RNR team members celebrate teacher giveaway winner Tessa Schirm and the woman who nominated her – (L to R) RNR Leesburg Store Manager Trey Goring, nominator Brook Bello, Schirm, and RNR Operations Administrator Katie Parman.

“Teachers give so much of themselves, including digging into their own pockets to ensure students have what they need to learn,” Sutton said. “The annual teacher giveaway is our way of saying ‘thank you’ and honoring the incredible impact they have every single day.”

Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 