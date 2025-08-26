Rent-2-Own Honors Founders’ 40-Year Legacy

R2O Founder Darrell Tissot and his lovely and loving wife, Jane.

APRO member Countryside Rentals Inc. dba Rent-2-Own (R2O) is proudly celebrating 40 years of business this month by honoring founder Darrell Tissot’s legacy of caring – for his employees, customers, and communities.

Darrell founded R2O in a small Ohio service station with humble roots and a grand vision. Access to funding was a challenge at the time, so Darrell used high-interest Borg Warner loans, keeping tight records to measure “months to recover” costs – a metric the company continues to use today.

“Dad built Rent-2-Own on three guiding principles,” said current R2O Owner & President Mike Tissot. “First and foremost, if you take care of the people who take care of the customers, the customers get the best care. Secondly, he wanted to be in small towns, where he could give folks second and third chances, and in county seats, where his stores might gain more exposure. And third, he knew he had to think bigger. He loved visiting the Tupelo Furniture Market, buying truckloads of furniture he could barely afford, and stacking it high – a tradition we still keep up!”

Darrell during the early days of his RTO career. The original location of R2O, adjacent to an Ohio service station. Darrell (R) and son Mike (L) enjoy a ballgame together.

Today, R2O has grown to 42 locations across two states, averaging almost one new store each year, continually breaking records, and achieving record same-store sales growth – also part of Darrell’s leadership philosophy: “If you’re not growing same-store sales, then you have no business adding stores.”

To pay tribute to Darrell’s spirit and in celebration of Rent-2-Own’s 40th anniversary, the company launched a “40 Days of Kindness” campaign from July 21st through August 31st. R2O’s almost 500 employees are doing good deeds within the communities they serve – giving supplies to animal shelters, groceries to food banks, shoes to kids going back to school, meals to first responders, and much more.

Hillsboro, Ohio, store employees Lonette Manley (second from L) and Larissa Taylor (second from R) deliver supplies to the Highland County Humane Society. Zanesville, Ohio, employee Beth Valentine brings lunch for firefighters at one of the five stations R2O visited. Dee Evans (far R) and Shawn Selvage (far L) of R2O’s Louisa, Ohio, location partnered with Shoe Sensation to provide footwear for kids headed back to school.

“Sadly, my father died earlier this summer following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease,” Mike said. “But he passed with great pride in his heart. He was proud of this industry, where he served as President of both TRIB Group and APRO. He was proud of what he learned from everyone about being a better businessperson. He was proud of the lifelong friendships he had made. He was proud of all the golf outings he led. And he was proud of the many, many ways he gave back.”