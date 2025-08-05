Ball Named to Furniture Today’s 40 Under 40

Adam received his award at the recent Trailblazers and Titans event.

Adam Ball, Director of National Sales for APRO associate member Esquire Advertising, was recently named to Furniture Today’s fourth annual 40 Under 40 list. The 2025 40 Under 40 class was honored at the publication’s Trailblazers and Titans celebration during July’s Las Vegas Market.

The awards – chosen by Furniture Today’s editorial team and presented by the publication’s parent company BridgeTower Media – are given to 40 up-and-coming furniture industry leaders under the age of 40, recognizing the next generation of innovators with outstanding career achievements and industry involvement.

Ball’s inclusion on the 2025 list is especially remarkable because he has been in the furniture industry for only three years and was nominated by multiple people for the honor.

Ball was an All-American golfer at Virginia Commonwealth University and intended to golf as a career. He spent six years post-graduation as a professional golfer, including two seasons on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. But the pandemic led him to accepting a sales job at a Florida home-improvement store.

Ball has parlayed his success on the golf course into a successful sales career.

Luckily, this experience helped Ball discover his talent for building relationships and closing sales; within seven months, he was the company’s leading sales representative.

“I miss the competitive spirit of pro golf,” Ball says. “But sales gives me the same feeling I used to get when I was coming down the stretch with the lead.”

A few years ago, Ball met a man while on vacation in Jamaica who turned out to be the CEO of Esquire Advertising, Eric Grindley. The two connected, and Grindley offered Ball a position on the spot – a move he’s surely proud of now.

“I’ve enjoyed learning about home furnishings in general and rent-to-own specifically,” says Ball. “Unlike regular retail, I’m able to build long-term relationships, and I’m lucky to have Esquire’s technology to help grow businesses. I was surprised and humbled to receive the 40 Under 40 award, but it’s incredibly validating to get this sort of validation for having made an impact within such a short time.”