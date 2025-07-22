Wondersign Rebrands as Wonder, Launches New App

APRO Associate Member Wondersign – a sales technology partner for the rent-to-own industry – has rebranded itself as Wonder, a move meant to mark a new chapter in the company’s mission to help operators and brands thrive in a fast-changing business landscape.

For more than a decade, Wonder has provided innovative tools designed to help RTO dealers and operators showcase products and engage customers. As the company has expanded beyond kiosks, Wonder leadership says the name is changing to reflect their growth and to capture the full scope of solutions they deliver today.

“People want to know why we dropped the ‘sign’,” said Wonder CEO Kaspar Fopp. “The answer is simple: what began as a kiosk solution to help rental dealers offer an endless aisle has evolved into something much bigger. Today, we power thousands of stores with training, e-commerce, analytics – and yes, still the best kiosk in the industry.”

Along with the rebrand, Wonder announced the launch of the Wonder app, a mobile resource intended especially for rent-to-own store team members. The new app offers sales associates direct access to helpful tools, including on-demand product training, real-time engagement insights, and brand incentives and SPIFs.

“We built the Wonder app with RTO professionals in mind, to help keep team members up-to-date, confident, and motivated,” Fopp said.