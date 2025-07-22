Titusville Buddy’s Steps Up for Family in Need

The Titusville Buddy’s team (L to R): Trenton Gillis, Shannon Silvia, Jordan Vaughan, Xiomara Sencindiver, Cherry Catbagan, and Jeremy Dixon (not pictured).

For the Buddy’s Newco LLC dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings team in Titusville, Florida, going the extra mile for customers isn’t just good service – it’s part of who they are. Recently, a couple walked into the store, simply hoping to get a television. What followed was an inspiring act of compassion that reflects the heart of the rent-to-own industry.

While helping them with their order, Buddy’s employees learned the family had recently lost their longtime home and were rebuilding their lives with almost nothing – including no beds to sleep on. The wife’s 90-year-old mother, who has Alzheimer’s, had only a small air mattress, and the couple was sleeping on the floor. Though they prioritized a TV to help soothe her mother’s condition, they were upfront about their limited budget, explaining they had just $110 to last the month.

The team worked with what the couple could afford, collecting only a portion of the down payment and encouraging them to use the rest for groceries. “They were very thankful and pleased with the interaction,” recalls Sales Manager Cherry Catbagan, “but we just couldn’t get over their situation.” Their story stayed with the employees long after they left the store.

That’s when the Buddy’s team took it a step further. They made the decision to donate a mattress to the family. The next day, they showed up unannounced to deliver it – a surprise that sparked smiles, tears, and heartfelt gratitude.

“There’s no better feeling than knowing you’ve made someone’s life a little better,” said Buddy’s CEO and APRO Board President Michael Bennett. “Checks for charity are always appreciated, but being in the moment at the store level to make a difference – that’s where the magic happens.”

This story is just one of many happening every day in RTO stores across the country – moments where employees listen, connect, and choose to do more. These everyday acts of care and compassion are what truly set the industry apart.