RNR Crowns Father’s Day Giveaway Champion 

APRO member RNR Tire Express recently honored one deserving dad with its annual Father’s Day Giveaway grand prize – this year, a VIP trip to WWE SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Jay Loetscher of Mulberry, Florida, a serious wrestling fan, was surprised with a celebration at the company’s Brandon, Florida, location, in late June.

Deserving dad Jay Loetscher (L), his nominating wife Ashley (R), and their daughter show off some of Jay’s WWE swag from his RNR Father’s Day Giveaway win.

Nominated by his wife, Ashley, Jay is a selfless father to his two children – ages 18 and 19 – as well as a great father figure helping raise Ashley’s 7-year-old daughter.

“It takes a real man to raise another one’s child,” Ashley said in her submission. “Jay is currently in the process of adopting our daughter. And just watching them together on Monday and Friday nights is heartwarming, as she turns into as much of a die-hard wrestling fan as he is!”

Store Manager CJ Coll proudly poses with Father’s Day Giveaway champion Jay Loetscher (second from L) and his family with his WWE SummerSlam weekend ticket.

The championship-level prize package includes two-day lower-level seating at SummerSlam, access to a kickoff party and all-inclusive pre-show hospitality featuring WWE superstar meet-and-greets, an official WWE Championship Belt, roundtrip airfare and hotel accommodations, and more.

RNR’s Father’s Day Giveaway is one of the company’s signature initiatives designed to give back to the communities it serves by spotlighting everyday heroes nationwide.

“This giveaway is all about celebrating fathers who go above and beyond,” said CEO Adam Sutton. “Jay embodies everything this contest represents – strength, sacrifice, and unwavering love. At RNR, we strive to be more than just a tire store; we aim to be part of the community and to lift those who inspire us through their character and actions.”